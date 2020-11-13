Home News Ministry of Health requests to centralise ambulances in Kenya
Ministry of Health requests to centralise ambulances in Kenya

By Laiza Maketso

The Ministry of Health seeks to control all ambulance services in the country. In a statement, it said because of the chaos of the existing system, many people have lost their lives.

According to the ministry, they don’t have an exact data of the number of ambulances on the road, there location, and capacity.

In a move to reorganize medical emergencies, the ministry seeks to control ambulances, in a five year plan that would cost Ksh 11 billion.

It plan to introduce a countrywide short code toll-free number for medical emergencies purposes.

At the moment, Nairobi has over 50 numbers used for emergency services. The ministry plans to link the new number to all county and national dispatch centres for ambulances.

“It’s vital to strengthen emergency care services in Kenya as soon as possible,” said Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

All the proposals are contained in the newly established Kenya Emergency Medical Care Policy.

However, the ministry insists they don’t plan on taking ambulances from counties, instead, they want to work with county bosses to increase efficiency and improve capacity.

The initiating of the Kenya Medical Emergency Strategy 2020-2025 along with the policy will see the plan achievable within five years.

It further states that an ambulance must reach its destination within 20 minutes, after an emergency call, this rarely happens.

Quality ambulances for medical emergencies

Additionally, the strategy plans on enforcing certain standards for all ambulances providing their services in Kenya.

According to its report, some private and county hospitals use mini-vans and matatus as makeshift ambulances, which puts the lives of patients in danger.

In order to enforce and upgrade the minimal standards nationally, the Health Ministry states it will work with the Kenya Bureau of standards.

The estimates from the ministry show the entire strategy would cost Ksh 11 billion since it also requires training health workers countrywide on emergency care.

A non-profit organization, The Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation, has partnered with the government to help improve health care in the country.

