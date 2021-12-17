Mistrust, myths and theft of funds hurting vaccines uptake – report

“Having few vaccination centres worked against vaccine uptake in the sub-national and non-urban locations where long distances to vaccination centres discouraged the recipients of the vaccines.”

KMPDU secretary general Davji Atellah wants the government to design and implement a robust public education and communications campaign strategy to debunk all existing myths and misconceptions.

He has called for improved transparency and accountability in the use of Covid-19 resources. Atellah said those who abuse public resources meant to combat the pandemic should be held accountable.

“The government should put in place a monitoring, evaluation and reporting system on vaccine safety, including documentation and reporting on adverse effects,” Atellah said.

Beyond the supply chain inefficiencies, the general public’s fear of adverse effects of the vaccines, as reported internationally, seem to have raised concerns among healthcare workers and the general population, the report says.

The Health ministry last month said myths that Covid-19 vaccines suppress libido and fertility have hampered uptake in Western and Nyanza regions.

“We see the need to address some of the socio-cultural issues that we seem to be hearing from some counties,” vaccines deployment taskforce chairman Willis Akhwale said.

The Health ministry has raised concerns that, despite some counties in the region having a high population, the uptake of the vaccines remains relatively low.