MKU offers scholarship to ‘A’ student Nafula who missed spot 14 years ago

Mount Kenya University has offered a full scholarship to Milly Nafula, 32, and a mother of two from Kitale who scored an A- in her KCSE 14 years ago but failed to join university.

University founder and chairman Prof Simon Gicharu revealed during the varsity’s 20th graduation ceremony held in Thika on Friday that he was touched by Nafula’s story that came to the limelight through a section of the media.

“I saw her story and took it upon myself and I want to inform this congregation that I will give Milly Nafula full scholarship so that she can join the University and be able to self-actualize,” Gicharu said.

Nafula who now works at a posho mill as well as rearing pigs to raise her fees said in an interview that her attempts to join the University to fulfill he dream of becoming a doctor were unsuccessful.

She had excelled in her KCPE at Manor House High school in Kitale where she scored an A- of 71 points.

Nafula in the interview said that she did not receive a University admission, despite her outstanding performance, from the Joint Admission Board-the board which was tasked to aid government sponsored students at the time.

However the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) on Wednesday claimed that Nafula was to go to Moi University to pursue a Bachelors degree in Tourism Managemnt in 2008.

“KUCCPS has managed to trace the records of JAB and confirmed that Ms Nafula was indeed admitted to Moi University in 2008 to pursue a Bachelor of Tourism Management course,” KUCCPS CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome stated in a letter.

“KUCCPS has made contact with the administration of Moi University with a view that the institution takes up the matter,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, Prof Gicharu divulged that the University is putting up a stand-alone medical facility at the Thika main campus for use by students of the College of Health Sciences.

“This block will have inbuilt hostel facilities for medical students, classrooms and laboratories including an Anatomy Laboratory. The Anatomy Laboratory will supplement the Thika Level 5 Hospital facility,” Gicharu said.