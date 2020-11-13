Mob kills Nigerian pastor for ‘stealing genitals’

Residents of Benue state in Nigeria are now observing a curfew after a mob killed a pastor for allegedly stealing peoples genitals.

In Nigeria, genital theft is a common belief. The genitals of victims of the pastor allegedly started shrinking into their bodies.

This incident occurred in Daudu town which is barely 250 Kilometers from Abuja. A group of youths whos genitals had allegedly started shrinking into their bodies claimed that a local pastor was responsible.

The pastor and his accomplice were allegedly collecting money from the locals promising to cure them. When the angry youths came questioning why their genitals were shrinking, the pastor fled. The mob burnt down his church.They finally tracked him down two days later and killed him for genital theft.

“Youths trailed him and killed him. Eventually we found his dead body,” police spokeswoman Catherine Anene explained.

False accusations

Local authorities confirmed the incident but clarified that the allegations were false.

“Medical practitioners carried out scientific tests and confirmed that this was not true,” Caleb Aba, the head of the local government, said

Two days after the pastor died, a mob started accusing another person of removing the genital organ of a young man.

“After two days, the youths again accused another person of removing a youth’s genital organ. They beat him up to the point of coma so the police intervened,” the head of local government said.

Suspects arrested

Police officers have arrested 8 suspects so far. The suspects will face charges of causing public disturbance and inciting violence.

Psychologists have since clarified that the belief of genital theft is in fact a rare psychological disorder. This rare psychological disorder can be traced back yo 2000 years ago where the Chinese referred to it as the retracting of a turtle’s head.

The government enforced the curfew in Benue state as an attemt to reduce the incidents of violence in the area.