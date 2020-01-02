Home News Mombasa Bus Heading to Lamu Attacked by Suspected Al-shabaab
News

Mombasa Bus Heading to Lamu Attacked by Suspected Al-shabaab

By Fredrick Musila

As there are many travellers on the road getting back to different places after the festive season , security is very crucial and expected to be beefed up in all parts of the country. However, Alshaabab terrorists have today proven that there is a lot the country needs to do about the issue.

Today, Alshabaab gunmen have carjacked a city bus that was plying the Mombasa-Lamu road. The bus in its full capacity was ferrying travellers when it was attacked at Nyongoro area, Lamu County. Sources and reports indicate that there was heavy gunfire heard during the attack. However, it is not yet official of the number of losses.
Lamu County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia, has so far verified the incident but he is yet to confirm the number of victims affected. “I have heard of such an incident, but I am headed to the scene. I am also liaising with officers on the ground. Details on injuries, casualties or the bus company are yet to be established and I will give details soonest,” he stated.

The inspector general, Hillary Mutyambai condemned the act. He has stated that the country has been on the forefront to deal with such cases of terror activities. He further mentioned that many police officers had been deployed in many hot spots in the country.

Other reports have stated that three people have died and several others injured in the attack. Perminus Kioi, Police commander in Lamu county who was escorting the bus is among those who have been killed. Luckily some passengers are said to have fled into the bushes.

In December 2019, there was another similar incident occurred in Kotulo area between the towns of Wajir and Mandera ,along Garissa – Nairobi highway of a bus belonging to Medina Company The incident claimed at least ten lives.

“These hot spots include Lamu, Garissa, Mandera, Kwale, Nairobi, and Mombasa are the hard-hit counties with reports flocking police stations on a daily basis,” added the inspector general.

Many Kenyans, through their social media accounts, have pleaded with residents close to the affected area to offer assistance.

Previous articleWoman raped before being killed at Machakos

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Woman raped before being killed at Machakos

Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Terror has reigned in Machakos town after a middle-aged woman was found dead early this morning in lodging at a famous club. The woman's...
Read more
News

The Big Four Dilemma:Uhuru’s Government Tussles with Unaccomplished Promises as the next Election nears

Fredrick Musila -
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team had set up outlines, agendas, and strategies that it intended on achieving by the end of their ten...
Read more
News

Miguna Miguna Allowed entry back into the Country by Uhuru as father In-law Passes on

Fredrick Musila -
It always comes with great sadness and grief to hear that life has been cut short be it natural, through accident or illness. Miguna Miguna,...
Read more
11,599FansLike
2,902FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Mombasa Bus Heading to Lamu Attacked by Suspected Al-shabaab

News Fredrick Musila -
As there are many travellers on the road getting back to different places after the festive season , security is very crucial and expected...
Read more

Woman raped before being killed at Machakos

News Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Terror has reigned in Machakos town after a middle-aged woman was found dead early this morning in lodging at a famous club. The woman's...
Read more

Suspected Alshabab terrorists hijack two buses in Lamu

Breaking news Edwin Ginni -
The gunmen attacked a passenger bus at Witu in Lamu County The bus belonging to Mombasa Raha passenger services was travelling from Mombasa...
Read more

Willy Paul pardons Rayvanny for stealing his song

Entertainment Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
The Kenyan hitmaker, Willy Paul has come forward on the eve of the new season to announce his forgiveness for all who have wronged...
Read more

The Big Four Dilemma:Uhuru’s Government Tussles with Unaccomplished Promises as the next Election nears

News Fredrick Musila -
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team had set up outlines, agendas, and strategies that it intended on achieving by the end of their ten...
Read more

Public University Lecturers to Strike as from Tuesday

Politics Richard M Adrian -
The country is expecting the reopening of public universities and other educational institution as from Tuesday. However, lectures have cautioned their pending strike due...
Read more

Miguna Miguna Allowed entry back into the Country by Uhuru as father In-law Passes on

News Fredrick Musila -
It always comes with great sadness and grief to hear that life has been cut short be it natural, through accident or illness. Miguna Miguna,...
Read more

7 type of people you should drop like a hot potato in 2020

News Wambui Wariahe -
As you make your New Year resolutions, remember to evaluate your friends. There people who do not add value to your life at all....
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke