Mombasa Bus Heading to Lamu Attacked by Suspected Al-shabaab

As there are many travellers on the road getting back to different places after the festive season , security is very crucial and expected to be beefed up in all parts of the country. However, Alshaabab terrorists have today proven that there is a lot the country needs to do about the issue.

Today, Alshabaab gunmen have carjacked a city bus that was plying the Mombasa-Lamu road. The bus in its full capacity was ferrying travellers when it was attacked at Nyongoro area, Lamu County. Sources and reports indicate that there was heavy gunfire heard during the attack. However, it is not yet official of the number of losses.

Lamu County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia, has so far verified the incident but he is yet to confirm the number of victims affected. “I have heard of such an incident, but I am headed to the scene. I am also liaising with officers on the ground. Details on injuries, casualties or the bus company are yet to be established and I will give details soonest,” he stated.

The inspector general, Hillary Mutyambai condemned the act. He has stated that the country has been on the forefront to deal with such cases of terror activities. He further mentioned that many police officers had been deployed in many hot spots in the country.

Other reports have stated that three people have died and several others injured in the attack. Perminus Kioi, Police commander in Lamu county who was escorting the bus is among those who have been killed. Luckily some passengers are said to have fled into the bushes.

In December 2019, there was another similar incident occurred in Kotulo area between the towns of Wajir and Mandera ,along Garissa – Nairobi highway of a bus belonging to Medina Company The incident claimed at least ten lives.

“These hot spots include Lamu, Garissa, Mandera, Kwale, Nairobi, and Mombasa are the hard-hit counties with reports flocking police stations on a daily basis,” added the inspector general.

Many Kenyans, through their social media accounts, have pleaded with residents close to the affected area to offer assistance.