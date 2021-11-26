More road sections opened as expressway 75% complete

Kenha’s Director General Kung’u Ndung’u however warned motorists of five sections currently under construction that could still be experiencing traffic congestion.

From Bunyala Roundabout to University Way, General Motors ( GM) area where there is a temporary diversion and at Capital Centre where rehabilitation of Mombasa bound lane (A8) is in progress.

The area around Gateway Mall is also likely to experience traffic due to excavation and protection of oil pipeline crossing under the expressway.

This also applies to the U-turn from Allpack service road, where access from Mombasa Road has been blocked. Motorists using the route were advised to proceed to Mlolongo to reduce congestion.

However, Kenha revealed that road sections from Haile Selassie to University Way roundabout and Gateway Mall excavation and oil protection area are set to be opened on December 15 once construction works are done.

Kung’u said, “The ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway continues to record commendable progress and is scheduled for opening for public use by June 2022.”

The DG also noted that the Sh65 billion project has employed over 4,000 Kenyans across different cadres besides using locally procured construction materials.

“In addition, a number of local sub contractors have been engaged for both road and ancilliary works,” Kung’u added.