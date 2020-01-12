More Traffic as Business Cartels Convert Footbridges to business stores

For quite sometimes, street families have taken over footbridges making it inaccessible by pedestrians. The street families have always caused a security threat making no one dare use the footbridge while causing the road. A new situation has however occurred. It’s no longer street families who are making footbridges inaccessible but business cartels and beggars.

In a walk through the city, one can visibly notice the huge traffic caused by the cartels. The cartels have erected their business stands on the bridge leaving little or no space to pass. The little space left however is not enough for two people walking concurrently. This has not only caused congestion but has also become a nice spot for pickpocketers. The few that are now accessing the footbridge are now left in the risks of losing their property, especially phones.

We rent the space

With the pedestrian’s life at stake, it was surprising to learn that the business cartels rent the place. Those who have been put in charge of maintaining the footbridges have now abandoned their duty and turned into unscrupulous businesspeople. In Embakasi South, the footbridge at Kobil area along North Airport Road is on the verge of business. Just like any other ordinary market, there is a lot of activities going is on. Traders are busy selling their goods while pedestrians are also crossing.

Here, traders are operating normally on a well-coordinated scheme. On an interview with one of the trader, the traders says that they pay for the space. The paid rent of about Ksh 100 to Ksh 150 is however pocketed by Madam Jane the City Council Inspector.

“We have to pay Sh100 on Thursdays and Sh150 on Saturdays and the money is given to Madam Jane. Everyone has a slot where he or she puts his wares every day,” said a trader at the footbridge.

Along the Thika superhighway, the situation is far much worse in the Ngara and Kahawa Wendani footbridges. At Ngara, hand cart owners and Boda Boda riders are seen using the footbridge.

“Sometimes, there is a handcart gridlock. Boda Boda riders also ride on it,” a trader at the bridge says.

Who is responsible?

The havoc caused on the pedestrians is now raising the question of whose responsibility it is. Eva Wairiuko, the Nairobi County Security and Compliance Deputy Director (Operations) is surprised on hearing that traders are selling on footbridges. She had stated that is illegal and actions must be taken.

The City council inspector who is claimed to be renting out the footbridges has however denied the claims.

“It is not true that I collect the money. The fact is that those traders are operating there illegally,” said Madam Jane.

Charles Njogu, KeNHA’s assistant director of communication has, however, put the blame on the Nairobi county government. He has gone ahead to state that the work of KeHNA is just to construct the footbridge while the county government ensures its well being.