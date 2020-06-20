Home News More woes to Ruto as Uhuru's allies plan to frustrate Jubilee Asili
More woes to Ruto as Uhuru's allies plan to frustrate Jubilee Asili

By Connie Mukenyi
More woes to Ruto as Uhuru's allies plan to frustrate Jubilee Asili
Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe in an interview with K24 in 2019

Jubilee wrangles continue running deep as deputy president William Ruto unveiled his new political outfit Jubilee Asili causing friction and deep division in the once united Jubilee party.

However, this new party does not sit well with some of the Jubilee members, especially Uhuru’s allies. Some have vowed to frustrate the DP, seeing that he broke away from the main party.

Speaking to the Standard on the 19th of June 2020, Jubilee’s vice-chairman David Murathe further questioned Ruto’s agenda. According to him, it will be difficult for Ruto to implement Jubilee’s program while working from the Jubilee Asili camp.

Jubilee Asili - Dennis Itumbi hints at Ruto's break-away party

The new party should not use Jubilee’s name and logo.

Murathe further questioned why the DP used Jubilee’s logo and first name. According to him, Jubilee copyrighted the slogan and name. He also noted that using similar features could confuse people.

“You can’t claim to have a party that appears to share a name and slogan with another because it will confuse people. We have the copyright of Jubilee, so they can’t list another party with that name.”

Murathe further added that anyone who wants to break away from the main party is free to do so. He explained that Jubilee Asili members wanted to work from the headquarters. However, they claim the party has denied them the chance.

“If they want to move to something else, they are good to go. Good riddance. These are people who had promised to work from the Jubilee headquarters but now claim they have been denied.”

The vice-chair also warned the rebel legislators against stopping their monthly contribution to Jubilee headquarters along Thika Road. According to him, this money helps in the daily running of activities within the party.

More woes to Ruto as Uhuru's allies plan to frustrate Jubilee Asili
Deputy President William Ruto in a meeting with de-whipped Jubilee legislators in Nairobi on June 18, 2020

However, Caleb Kositany rubbished Murathe’s warning sighting that Jubilee Asili is not limited to the Jubilee name since it can easily acquire a new one.

“A name is just a name. If they register it, we can still pick another one, and we are not short of options. It is time for those who were rejected at the Jubilee headquarters to express their mind.”

