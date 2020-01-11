Home News Moses Kuria released on Ksh 20,000 bond, to appear in court on...
News

Moses Kuria released on Ksh 20,000 bond, to appear in court on Monday

By Edwin Ginni
Gatundu South Mp released on a Ksh 20,000 bond and ordered to appear in court on Monday

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been released on a police bond of Ksh 20,000. The parliamentarian was arrested on Friday over an assault claim at the Royal Media Services premises on December 2019.

Kuria allegedly assaulted a woman namely Joyce Wanja and asked DPP Nordin Haji to come to her rescue.

The lawmaker was released on Saturday from Kilimani police station and ordered to appear in court on Monday.

