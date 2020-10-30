Moses Kuria reveals why Uhuru is pushing Ruto to oppose the government

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind Deputy resident William Ruto opposing the government’s moves including constitutional changes.

Speaking to a local daily on Friday the 30th of October 2020, Kuria blamed Uhuru and his BBI proponents for Ruto’s behaviour. He further alleged that Uhuru was testing Raila’s political prowess through the BBI.

According to Kuria, Uhuru wants to know if Raila has a robust political backing that may propel him to power come 2022.

Although DP Ruto and his allies had earlier opposed the BBI, the tangatanga team has now announced that they are ready for a sit-down.

“All they want is for us to oppose the BBI so that they justify spending state resources on the referendum and enacting the proposal. They also want to test Raila’s political machinery,” Kuria stated.

These claims, however, oppose Uhuru’s speech during the BBI launch at the Bomas of Kenya. The head of state insisted that the document does not involve 2022 succession politics. He further faulted his deputy accusing him of early presidential campaigns instead of focusing on service delivery.

Not everything is wrong.

Kuria also revealed that he does not oppose everything in the Building Bridges Initiative report. He further added that he supports adding 290 constituencies and 70 extra seats. According to him, this will also give densely populated regions a shot at development.

Although Kuria supports some aspects of the BBI, he admitted that Uhuru and Raila are frustrating the Tangatanga team by excluding them in the BBI process.

The Gatundu South MP also claimed that Uhuru had excluded Ruto allies in a BBI meeting that he is hosting in Naivasha on Sunday the 1st of November 2020.

Kuria’s claims come even as Caleb Kositany, Jubilee deputy secretary-general revealed that Kuri attended the BBI meeting at the Bomas of Kenya although he did not have an invite.