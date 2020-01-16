Home News Moses Kuria to contest for secretary-general position in Jubilee Party elections
Moses Kuria to contest for secretary-general position in Jubilee Party elections

By Erick Flavour

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has declared his interest in the position of secretary-general in the Jubilee Part elections slated for March 2020.

The legislator surprised his followers after pronouncing that he was also interested in the job of a Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio, which is presently held by the current party SG, Raphael Tuju.

Kuria, who is linked to the ‘Tanga Tanga Movement,’ shared his campaign poster through his Facebook page on Wednesday, 15 January 2020.

Part of the post read “Hon Moses Kuria HSC for Secretary General and Cabinet Secretary without portfolio.”

Kuria’s post was received with mixed reactions, following that the legislator was rumored to have formed a party ahead of the 2022 elections.

The move ousts speculations that the leaders allied to Deputy President, William Ruto would break away from the Jubilee Party.

The once united Jubilee Party seems to be headed into a painful future after President Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga buried their enmiy, and now seen to be working together.

The DP formerly laid claims that the ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, was planning to split the Jubilee Party for his selfish interests.

Jubilee Party elections are scheduled for March 2020, and the party SG, Raphael Tuju, declared that corrupt leaders will be locked out of the forthcoming contest.

