Moses Kuria warns President Uhuru against having contested BBI process, claims Kenya still struggling economically.

News

By Alfred Kiura
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta against listening to those who are pushing for a contested process to determine the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The vocal lawmaker explained that the country is still struggling economically following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the contested process would prove costly.

He added that despite Uhuru Kenyatta being under pressure from a section of leaders calling for a contested BBI process, he urged him to calm down and refuse the invitation.

“There are people from all sides who are hell-bent to have a contested process and my position, my very humble position from the deepest of my heart is that this country cannot afford a contested BBI process. My appeal is to call upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to refuse an invitation for a contested BBI process, I know he is under pressure from some people who are saying wacha katambe,” said the MP.

Uhuru summons National Assembly, Senate leadership
Kuria who is called to Deputy President William Ruto asked Uhuru Kenyatta to bring everyone involved to the table even those with different views so that they can come to a common ground.

Kuria pointed out that if the process is allowed to take place, the country would be taken back to the 2007-2008 post-election violence as all signs are there for everyone to see.

“As someone who was there in the heart of things in 2007-08, depending on how we will handle this process, I can see as heading there, all the tell-tell signs are there,” said the lawmaker.

Kuria also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to call off the planned Naivasha meeting with Orang Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga and a number of MPs.

The meeting was reported to about trying to put things in order before drafting a bill for a referendum.

Kuria disclosed that none of William Ruto’s allies were invited to the meeting and the action could lead to chaos across the country.

