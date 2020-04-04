Home News Moses Wetangula joins other Africans to call out two French doctors for...
News

Moses Wetangula joins other Africans to call out two French doctors for claiming Coronavirus vaccines should be tested in Africa first

By Alfred Kiura
Moses Wetangula calls out two doctors for claiming Coronavirus vaccines should be tested in Africa first.

Two French doctors found themselves in trouble with Africans after they suggested that Coronavirus vaccine should be tested in Africa first before being given to other countries.

During a live TV debate on Channel LCI, DR. Jean-Paul Mira pointed out that the study should be done in Africa because there were no masks, treatments or resuscitation.

He explained that it would be done just like HIV/AIDS or prostitution where they try things in areas with higher exposure and that do not have protective measures.

His compatriot Camile Locht, agreed with his sentiments stating that Africa needs a new treatment first because Africans do not have a chance to stop the virus in any way. He explained that healing Africans first would save 100,000 more than in the relatively safe European countries.

Their two sentiments did not sit well with Africans with Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula leading the line to lash out at them. The senator stated that the epicenter of the Coronavirus (COVID 19 was in China, Italy Spain, France and the USA hence clinical trials should start there. He urged African leaders to resists the offer to use their people as guinea pigs.

The epicenter of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is in China, Italy, Spain, France, and the US. Clinical trials on its possible cure must start there and not in any African country. African leaders must resist any attempt to use our people as guinea pigs. Resist!,” read Watangula’s tweet.

Ivory Coast and Chelsea football club legend Didier Drogba and Cameroon and Barcelona legend Samuel Et’oo also called out the two doctors. Drogba stressed out that Africa is not a testing lab.

He went on to state that he denounced the demeaning, false and deep racist words used by the two doctors as it was disgusting. He stated that African leaders have the responsibility to protect their people from such horrendous conspiracies.

