Menu
Search
News

Most improved schools in KCSE 2021 results

Date:

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has recognized the seven most improved schools in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

The improvement was measured against the mean score of the schools in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education ( KCPE ).

From the Coast region, the schools were Arabuko Forest High school, Graceland Boys Senior School (Central ), Mama Malia Academy (Eastern), Uhuru Secondary (Nairobi), Lemek Namunyak Girls secondary (RiftValley), Goibei Girls High School (Western) and Sigoti Complex Girls Secondary Schools from Nyanza.

In the 2020 KCSE results, 10 schools were recognized as the most improved.

They include Kaaga Girls’ High school,  St Joseph’s Girls’ Kitale,  Kisasi Secondary School, Oriwo Boys High School, Riokindo High School,  St Joseph Rapogi, Light Academy, Moi Gesusu High School, Saye Mixed Secondary School and St Edward Nyabioto school.

In the Just released 2021 KCSe results, CS Magoha announced that 1,138 candidates obtained an overall grade of A  compared to 893 candidates in 2020.

The number of candidates with minimum university entry qualifications of Grade C+ and above rose to 145,145 in the year 2021 KCSE compared to 143,140 in 2020. 

The percentage of candidates with a mean Grade of C+ and above declined from 19.03 to 17.49.

The number of candidates with a minimum TVET Diploma courses qualification of grade C- and above in 2021 was 325,896 (39.27%). 

“We, therefore, need to invest more in TVET institutions where the bulk of our 31 KCSE Examination graduands will study,” Magoha added.

Previous articlePremier League: Arsenal sinks Manchester United and puts pressure on Tottenham

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Premier League: Arsenal sinks Manchester United and puts pressure on Tottenham

kenyan -
For this first shock of the 34th day of...

Sporting: the muscular development of Islam Slimani

kenyan -
Not selected for the semi-final return of the...

FC Barcelona: Xavi speaks out for the future of Frenkie de Jong

kenyan -
The message is clear. Frenkie de Jong...

Brentford: Christian Eriksen, the new king of the Bees

kenyan -
When it comes time to cross paths with Tottenham...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Premier League: Arsenal sinks Manchester United and puts pressure on Tottenham

football 0
For this first shock of the 34th day of...

Sporting: the muscular development of Islam Slimani

football 0
Not selected for the semi-final return of the...

FC Barcelona: Xavi speaks out for the future of Frenkie de Jong

football 0
The message is clear. Frenkie de Jong...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.