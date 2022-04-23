Most improved schools in KCSE 2021 results

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has recognized the seven most improved schools in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

The improvement was measured against the mean score of the schools in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education ( KCPE ).

From the Coast region, the schools were Arabuko Forest High school, Graceland Boys Senior School (Central ), Mama Malia Academy (Eastern), Uhuru Secondary (Nairobi), Lemek Namunyak Girls secondary (RiftValley), Goibei Girls High School (Western) and Sigoti Complex Girls Secondary Schools from Nyanza.

In the 2020 KCSE results, 10 schools were recognized as the most improved.

They include Kaaga Girls’ High school, St Joseph’s Girls’ Kitale, Kisasi Secondary School, Oriwo Boys High School, Riokindo High School, St Joseph Rapogi, Light Academy, Moi Gesusu High School, Saye Mixed Secondary School and St Edward Nyabioto school.

In the Just released 2021 KCSe results, CS Magoha announced that 1,138 candidates obtained an overall grade of A compared to 893 candidates in 2020.

The number of candidates with minimum university entry qualifications of Grade C+ and above rose to 145,145 in the year 2021 KCSE compared to 143,140 in 2020.

The percentage of candidates with a mean Grade of C+ and above declined from 19.03 to 17.49.

The number of candidates with a minimum TVET Diploma courses qualification of grade C- and above in 2021 was 325,896 (39.27%).

“We, therefore, need to invest more in TVET institutions where the bulk of our 31 KCSE Examination graduands will study,” Magoha added.