Most wanted terror suspect surrenders to police

A terror suspect who the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) listed as the most wanted has surrendered.

Robert Gathogo Ngunjiri also known as Abdurahman Hija Mnubi, 27, was arrested on Thursday in Nyeri after presenting himself to police where he pleaded his innocence.

Ngunjiri lived in Baraka estate Kamakwa location in Nyeri.

Officials said the suspect surrendered after learning he was wanted.

He was taken to custody for questioning, a senior officer said.

This came hours after the DCI released his name and photo describing him as “armed and dangerous”.

The DCI appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of the eight suspects who have been linked to the Al-Shaabab terror network.

According to DCI, the suspect was part of a criminal gang that terrorized residents of Nyeri town before escaping to Somalia where he is believed to have joined the al-Shabaab militants.

” He joined al-Shabaab in 2016 and after undergoing training and fighting in Somalia, he was dispatched to the country to carry out attacks,” DCI said in its notice.

According to police reports, he was reportedly dispatched back to Kenya to carry out attacks.

The suspect who is in police custody pending further investigations said he was imprisoned at King’ong’o maximum prison in Nyeri over a robbery with violence case.

He was sentenced to death but the court overturned his conviction and was released in January 2019 following a successful appeal.

DCI boss George Kinoti warned the suspects who are highly trained, armed and dangerous have been dispatched to the country to commit acts of terror.

The eight include Mohamed Ali Hussein, Ahmed Ali Mohamed, Mnubi, Erick Njoroge Wachira aka Mohamed Njoroge aka Moha, Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir aka Ikrima, Peter Guchungu Njoroge aka Mustafa, Mohamud Abdi Aden alias Mohamed Yare alias Ibrahim alias Mohamed Hassan alias Mohamud Abdirahman and Kassim Musa Mwarusi aka Abu Miki.

It comes at a time the country is on alert over reports of plans by terrorists to attack the country.