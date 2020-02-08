Home News Motorist who ran over and killed traffic officer released on Sh 300K...
News

Motorist who ran over and killed traffic officer released on Sh 300K cash bail

By Edwin Ginni
Edward Njoroge has been released on a Sh 300K cash bail after denying charges against him.
A motorist who allegedly ran over and killed a police officer discharging duties on the Eastern bypass has been released on a Ksh 300,000 cash bail.

Edward Njoroge, appearing in court on Thursday, denied the charges of causing death through dangerous driving.

During his first arraignment at Milimani Law Courts before Magistrate Martha Nanzushi, he was detained for seven days to give time for investigations on the matter.

Police reports indicated that the motorist was in possession of illegal plastics which he was transporting to an unknown destination.

Upon being flagged down by Officer Peter Lukote, the officers at the checkpoint asked for the motorist’s driving licence but he defied the directives.

In the commotion caused, the suspect engaged his gear and drove off, running over one Peter Lukote who had slipped and fallen on the road.

The officers at the checkpoint alerted their colleagues in other roadblocks and rushed their injured colleague to the Nairobi West Hospital.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers tracked down the suspect and arrested him in Kikuyu town while trying to escape.

The injured officer later died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital and was taken to Montezuma Funeral Home.

A post-mortem report indicated that he died from multiple injuries which caused excessive internal bleeding.

