Movies that predicted a pandemic such as the coronavirus

By Laiza Maketso
A scene from the movie contagion

Soon the entire world may go on lockdown amid fears from the dreaded coronavirus. However, are you aware that before this pandemic, some movie depicted a similar situation?

Below are movies that predict similar concerns such as the coronavirus

Contagion (2011)

Perhaps, this movie could be the closest depiction of what is currently happening in the world. A woman travels to China on a business trip where she contracts a virus. Unknowingly, she exposes people in the United States and her fellow international travelers.

The virus starts spreading fast across the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and other countries. The Center for Disease Control works around the clock to determine the origin of the disease and a viable vaccine to help curb the menace.

During these turn of events, countries’ social fabrics start to unravel with looting from pharmacies, shortage of food, and an increase in the rate of crime. In the wake of this, bloggers and theorists promote distrust of Science, and hysteria instead of calmness.

All these, at the expense of fear-stricken people, as theorists and bloggers financially enrich themselves.

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

The movie incorporates an outwardly spin to the pandemic threat. A satellite in the US military created to detect signs of extraterrestrial life crashes near a small village, Piedmont New Mexico. Suddenly, everyone apart from two people in the town die.

To determine the cause of the demise, the federal government activates project wildlife. This topmost secret research project, accompanied by renowned handpicked scientists identify the pathogen as Andromeda.

12 monkeys (1995)

An Unknown virus created in 1996 almost wipes out the entire human race, forcing survivors to live underground. The virus is believed to have been released by a group called the army of twelve monkeys.

A prisoner is sent back in time after serious training to discover a possible cure. He goes back in the wrong year.

Outbreak (1995)

A deeply grounded premise in which an airborne virus gets inadvertently smuggled into the US from Africa. A team of doctors (led by Dustin Hoffman) is required to race against time, trying to save a town where the infection is spreading.

The walking dead

The television series centers on zombies, one of the most unlikely scenarios to happen worldwide. With unfolding scenes where people are rushing to purchase hand sanitizers and toilet paper, incompetent governments, and people exposed to the virus, not going into self-quarantine.

The most dangerous thing currently must be the unpredictability of the person next to you.

