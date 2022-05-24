MP Barasa in trouble after branding CDF car with UDA colours

Police and their DCI counterparts in Bungoma have launched a manhunt for Kimilili Member of parliament Didmus Wekesa Barasa after he branded one of the constituency’s NGCDF motor vehicles with UDA colours and logo.

His photo and that of Deputy President William Ruto were also affixed on the vehicle.

Kimilili sub-county police boss Mwita Maroa said that the vehicle with original registration number GK948J was impounded in the homestead of the lawmaker at Nasianda village on Tuesday morning.

“We did this in a joint operation involving the Government Check Unit officers from Nairobi, Serious Crimes personnel, DCI officers from Nairobi and Kimilili. The contingent stormed the homestead following extensive investigations and towed the vehicle to Kimilili police station and later to Bungoma before heading to Nairobi,” he said.

He said police acted on a tip-off from members of the public who raised complaints after seeing the vehicle in the MP’s campaign rallies.

Marua said that the vehicle had a fake number plate KBS 709D.

He said that it’s against the law to use government vehicles for personal issues and campaign matters.

Marua said that the lawmaker who is in a hideout is now being sought to face charges of forgery, and theft of a government vehicle among other serious offences.

The police said according to preliminary reports, the forged number plate belongs to the MP’s brother.

Bungoma county criminal investigation boss said that sleuths have contacted the NTSA in Nairobi to confirm if the vehicle is registered under them.