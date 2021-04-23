MP challenges Murathe to clear his name after being mentioned in KEMSA scandal severally.

Cherangany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny has told Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe to clear his name after he was reportedly mentioned severally in the Kenya Medical Supply (KEMSA) scandal investigations.

The MP who is a member of the Jubilee party noted that it would be wise if Murathe who is a close ally to President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared before the Parliamentary Committee to clear his name.

“It has come to public attention that vice-chairman of our political party has been adversely been mentioned in the ongoing investigation by Public Investment Committee, I urge the vice-chairman Hon. David Murathe to appear before the committee and clear his name,” he said.

The National Assembly Public Investments Committee investigating KSh7.8 billion spent by the drug agency in irregular COVID-19 tender heard that David Murathe could have influenced the award of the tender to one of the companies.

In a letter addressed to the committee, Murathe confessed he was a signatory of Kilig Company Limited bank accounts and not the director as had been previously reported.

It was alleged that the company was awarded Ksh. 4 million for the supply of COVID-19 450,000 personal protective equipment units at a cost of Ksh. 9,000 each.

Kilig was reported to have been formed two months before the tender process, sub-contracted another firm called Entec Technology Limited to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Murathe while admitting his role said that Kilig Limited and Entec only requested him to be a signatory to Kilig Limited bank accounts to guarantee that Entec as the supplier of PPE kits would be paid upon KEMSA affecting the anticipated payment on completion of the procurement process and he obliged.

Murathe pointed out that he was aware that the commitment letter by KEMSA to Kilig was canceled citing a limited budget for Covid-19 which had been exhausted thereby resulting in no delivery, invoicing nor payment for him to guarantee.

He explained that this was because there was no initiation of a procurement process after the cancellation of the procurement letter.

MPs led by Ruaraka legislature Tom Kajwang accused Murathe of influencing the tender process after he failed to appear before the committee.

He asserted that the committee wants him to appear before it in person because Kenyans want to see the big fish that can influence payments of such magnitude.

Last year, Murathe had distanced himself from the scandal while pointing fingers at Deputy President William Ruto. However, the DP shot down the accusations.