MP goes against President Uhuru’s orders, holds public gathering.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro on Saturday 27 March 2021 went against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s orders and held a public gathering a day after the head of state extended the ban on political events to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease.

In a post on his social media pages, the outspoken legislature and a Tanga Tanga ally joined members of Mitundu Self Help Group at Mitundu Shopping Centre for a fundraiser to help in the drilling of a borehole.

He said that the project under Upper Tana is worth Ksh 5.5 million and the community is raising the required 10%.

“… and we have gone a long way so far. Many thanks to the group leadership led by the chairman, Amos Kiiru, Kamau, and Kaguongo,” read his statement in part.

A section of Kenyans was angered by Kiharu’s disobedience of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive as they wondered if at all he cared about the people bearing in mind the fact that they cannot afford the Ksh 650,000 required for one to get an ICU bed in our hospitals.

Others warned him that politics come with responsibilities and that he should not have convened the gathering because he is not an essential worker.

Others accused the MP of leading by bad example by not following the President’s directives on the COVID-19 containment measures adding that by breaking the rules, they should not expect Kenyans not to follow their footsteps.

On Friday 26, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered all political rallies would remain suspended until further notice to control the spread of COVID-19.

He pointed out that there shall be a cessation of all movement into and out of the disease infected area as one zoned area comprising of the Counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru until further notice

The first in command also issued a suspension of all on-going physical learning in all our education institutions including universities and tertiary and vocational colleges until otherwise notified.

He added that only candidates sitting for their examinations and those in medical training institutions were exempted.

The head of state also suspended all forms of sporting activities; similarly, operations of sporting and recreational facilities including Members Clubs are suspended until it is otherwise directed.