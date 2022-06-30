MP Wamalwa campaign vehicle burnt after one killed in accident

Residents of Kiminini on Wednesday touched down a campaign vehicle belonging to the current area MP Chris Wamalwa.

This is after the vehicle was involved in an accident that left a woman dead and a man badly injured.

Kiminini sub-county police commander John Onditi confirmed the accident and said it happened around 7:30pm.

He said the vehicle which was being driven at a higher speed was headed to Kitale from Kiminini when it hit a woman who was roasting maize on the roadside.

She died on spot. Her child, who was in her company, sustained injuries and was rushed to Kiminini Cottage Hospital.

The vehicle, according to Onditi, belonged to MP Wamalwa’s campaign team.

“It is true that the vehicle hit and killed a woman who was roasting maize on the roadside and also injured her child leading to its being torched by members of the public,” he told the Star.

MP Wamalwa, who is eyeing the Trans Nzoia governor’s seat, confirmed the vehicle involved in the accident belonged to him.

He sent out his condolences to the family and called for speedy investigations.

“My condolences to the family and friends of the late Florence Apondi, who died following a grisly road accident, involving one of my campaign vehicles,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

The angry residents barricaded the busy Kiminini- Kitale highway and lit bonfires in protest of the tragic incident.

Efforts by police officers from the Kiminini police station to rescue the vehicle bore no fruit as they were overpowered.

An eyewitness told the Star that four occupants of the Nissan vehicle managed to escape from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was rescued by the police who rushed him to the hospital before the vehicle was set ablaze.

The police boss said the driver sustained a fracture on both legs and had been evacuated to the hospital.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kitale County referral mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

Onditi said police have started investigations into the burning of the vehicle and cautioned members of the public against taking law into their own hands.

“It is never good to take law into your own hands, allow investigative agencies to do investigations,” he said.