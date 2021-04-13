MPs fault COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Kenya

Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, and her Kiminini counterpart, Chris Wamalwa, have faulted the Ministry of Health’s vaccine rollout.

The two appeared on the Day Break Show, where they faulted the Ministry of Health for a rather poorly done vaccination rollout.

Started on the wrong foot

Alice Wahome, a vocal critic of the Jubilee government, said that the country had handled the pandemic poorly from the start.

“The things we needed to do have to been done from the beginning. Our hospitals remain unattended to doctors are still having challenges with PPEs,” Wahome said.

“Even now, there are still cases on how we will carry out vaccinations. There is talk of a shortage before a real rollout. The Minister (Health) has talked more and giving directions than follow through with implementation.”

Alice Wahome, MP, Kandara: The country has handled COVID-19, on a score of 50/50, doctors are still working without sufficient PPE’s, money was lost, there may be a vaccine shortage. CS Kagwe has talked more than followed through to ensure implementation #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/CQiy06bNke — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 13, 2021

Room for improvement

Dr. Chris Wamalwa, however, was more forgiving. He said that the government had done its best under the given circumstances. However, he said that there was room for improvement.

“I salute the government. They have tried. I would give them a six out of ten as this was nothing that had been planned.” Wamalwa said.

However, he faulted the uncertainty surrounding the rollout of the second dose of the vaccine. He said that Kenya needed to seek partnerships between manufacturing companies in Kenya and the major vaccine manufacturers to manufacture vaccines locally.

He made an appeal to the Ministry of Health to try and make it possible for the country to manufacture its vaccines.

African partnerships

Meanwhile, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei also called on Africa countries to partner with each other. That would help them negotiate better for the vaccines.

She also said that vaccine rollout in Kenya had not been orderly, stating that the current rollout only favoured those who were available at the facilities.

She also faulted the ban of private importation of the vaccines, saying that the government alone would not adequately roll out the vaccines.

Gladys Boss, Woman Rep, Uasin Gishu: African countries must take a deliberate effort to partner with other countries. We have not seen a rollout of the vaccine in Kenya in an orderly fashion. In Kenya, it’s about who can make it to the health facility for vaccination #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/OVDqQzHctc — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 13, 2021