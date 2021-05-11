MPs, Nyoro, Kuria and Mohamed Ali ordered before National Assembly over bribery remarks

National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has ordered three MPs to report to the National Assembly chambers on Thursday over disorderly conduct allegations.

The three are Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro and their Nyali counterpart, Mohamed Ali. The three will face charges of making disparaging remarks against their colleagues who voted for the BBI Bill.

Disorderly conduct

Muturi issued the directive on Tuesday after MPs called on him to call out the lawmakers for disorderly conduct.

Other MPs took issue with Moses Kuria’s claims that they had each received Ksh 100,000 to vote for the BBI. Ndindi Nyoro, Meanwhile, got called due to calling the MPS sell-outs.

The matter was raised by Kitui Central MP, Makali Mutua, who said that the remarks by the MPs amounted to disorderly conduct.

“Members of the House are all honourable members,” Mutua said, “Kenyans have elected them, and each has a chance to vote Yes or No. It was very wrong for the member (Kuria) to say that the 235 members who voted Yes could only do so after being given Ksh 100,000.”

“How can a member of this House call another member a coward, sell-outs?” Mutua continued, “We need your (Speaker’s) intervention.”

Bringing disrepute to Parliament

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya also criticized the MPs for their stance, saying that their utterances, which they tweeted, had brought the Kenyan Parliament into disrepute.

“We need to take stern action,” Kimunya said, “Kuria should be named, and all those in his coattails should follow as they exit the House.”

Parliament passed the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2020, last week, with only 85 MPs voting No in the Bill.

Then, on Tuesday, the Senate also voted for BBI Bill’s passage, with 52 senators voting in favour of the Bill. Twelve voted No, one abstained, while the other two did not participate in the voting exercise.

The next step for BBI once both the Senate and the National Assembly pass it, is a national referendum, set for later this year.