MPs publicly clash as Uhuru and Ruto allies offer donations in burial

Mourners in Murang’a county were treated to political drama after two rival fractions of MP publicly clashed at a burial over Uhuru and Ruto donations on Wednesday the 16th of August 2020.

This public spat was a clear sign that the Jubilee party is broken with each side trying to outdo the other.

The MPs were attending a burial where a family lost five family members through a road accident. The family members lost their lives as they were coming from a function when their car lost control. Five people died while the father sustained multiple injuries and is in hospital.

Where it began.

It all began when Muturi Kigano, the Kangema MP, arrived with Ksh 1 million and offered it to the mourners. He further claimed that President Uhuru had also promised to support the bereaved family.

Kigano, however, started the fight after he irked Ruto allies who were also in attendance. The Kangema MP boldly stated that the president did not need any assistance and would personally finance the burial. Kigano further bashed the MPs for visiting his constituency without asking him for permission.

This statement did not sit well with MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Alice Wahome (Kandara). In retaliation, Ndindi Nyoro hit back at Kigano as he emphasized the situation also touched the DP’s heart. The two MPs had presented ksh 300,000 to the mourning family as DP Ruto’s donation.

Wahome, however, condemned the public clash citing everyone had the freedom to expression and assembly.

Yes, we are divided.

Alice Wahome also confirmed that the Jubilee party is divided. Speaking on an interview with Jeff Koinange on Wednesday the 16th of September 2020, Wahome agreed that the party had fallen apart.

She further claimed that they have tried to call meetings to resolve the issues, but nothing seems to work.