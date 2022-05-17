Mt Kenya is solidly behind Ruto, Karua won’t manage

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki is optimistic the Mt Kenya region will vote for Deputy President William Ruto to the last man in the August 9 polls.

Kindiki said the appointment of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate is inconsequential in wooing the Mt Kenya region to back Raila.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, the senator opined the Mt Kenya region is deeply rooted in the UDA party and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance hence Ruto will win a majority of the votes.

“I doubt she will be able to turn the tide of UDA and Kenya Kwanza, not even in Kirinyaga. She will not withstand the tide of Kenya Kwanza. It is too strong,” he said.

To Kindiki, the use of tribe to marshall votes will not be successful in the August elections since it will be about issues of national importance.

Though he lauded the appointment of Karua as a wise move, Kindiki said she is certain the Azimio coalition is poised for defeat.

“For the first time the use of ethnicity as the organizing principle of our politics has been dismantled, so those who think that Karua can turn the tide anywhere because she speaks a certain language are wasting time.”

Kindiki was the runners up in the race for Ruto’s deputy.

Opening up on the intrigues surrounding the picking of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s deputy, the second-term senator termed their ticket as formidable.

He exuded confidence that they will the August 9, polls even as he maintained that he will be taking a break from politics.

Kindiki divulged that he called Gachagua to congratulate him for emerging as the top candidate.

The Senator admitted to winning in opinion polls and electrol college votes conducted when seeking who was best to deputise Ruto.