Menu
Search
News

Mt Kenya is solidly behind Ruto, Karua won’t manage

Date:

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki is optimistic the Mt Kenya region will vote for Deputy President William Ruto to the last man in the August 9 polls.

Kindiki said the appointment of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate is inconsequential in wooing the Mt Kenya region to back Raila.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, the senator opined the Mt Kenya region is deeply rooted in the UDA party and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance hence  Ruto will win a majority of the votes.

“I doubt she will be able to turn the tide of UDA and Kenya Kwanza, not even in Kirinyaga. She will not withstand the tide of Kenya Kwanza. It is too strong,” he said.

To Kindiki, the use of tribe to marshall votes will not be successful in the August elections since it will be about issues of national importance.

Though he lauded the appointment of Karua as a wise move, Kindiki said she is certain the Azimio coalition is poised for defeat.

“For the first time the use of ethnicity as the organizing principle of our politics has been dismantled, so those who think that Karua can turn the tide anywhere because she speaks a certain language are wasting time.”

Kindiki was the runners up in the race for Ruto’s deputy.

Opening up on the intrigues surrounding the picking of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s deputy, the second-term senator termed their ticket as formidable.

He exuded confidence that they will the August 9, polls even as he maintained that he will be taking a break from politics.

Kindiki divulged that he called Gachagua to congratulate him for emerging as the top candidate.

The Senator admitted to winning in opinion polls and electrol college votes conducted when seeking who was best to deputise Ruto.

Previous articleJoan Laporta balances Kylian Mbappé’s salary demands

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Joan Laporta balances Kylian Mbappé’s salary demands

kenyan -
PSG exhausts its last cartridges to retain Kylian...

UDA invites applications for Mathira MP seat ticket after Ruto picked Gachagua

kenyan -
UDA has invited applications from aspirants interested in...

Come back to Azimio, Sabina Chege tells Kalonzo

kenyan -
Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has urged Wiper...

PSG: Idrissa Gueye had warned the club

kenyan -
This is the case that is talking about...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Joan Laporta balances Kylian Mbappé’s salary demands

football 0
PSG exhausts its last cartridges to retain Kylian...

UDA invites applications for Mathira MP seat ticket after Ruto picked Gachagua

News 0
UDA has invited applications from aspirants interested in...

Come back to Azimio, Sabina Chege tells Kalonzo

News 0
Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has urged Wiper...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.