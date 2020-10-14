Mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba – Sudi speaks after being grilled by DCI over Ksh. 150M NHIF scandal

Vocal Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has dismissed investigations done by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) claiming his involvement in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) scandal, proceeds of which he is said to have used to buy his cars.

In a tweet seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, Sudi revealed that he was driving a Lexus when he was 23-years old.

He added that when he was 26-year-old he bought his first Range Rover and since then he has bought four Range Rovers.

He explained that he was being targeted because he comes from a poor background as it is the narrative where when a son from a poor man makes it in life he is considered to be a thief but when a son from a rich man does the same, it is said that the wealth has come from his father.

“When I was 23 years old, I was driving a Lexus. When I was 26 years old, I bought my first Range Rover. This is my 4th Range Rover since then. Mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba lakini wa tajiri akipata ni ya baba yake na ni yao. Wakwende kabisa,” said Sudi in a tweet.

The legislator’s words come a day after he was grilled by the DCI detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit of the DCI over a Ksh150 million false claim scandal at the NHIF.

Sudi explained that the detectives questioned him for hours over a piece of land he only sold to a company in Eldoret town that wanted to build a hospital.

He pointed out that the detectives were now claiming that the money he was paid was wired from the NHIF and was used to purchase two high cars.

“I have been grilled at DCI offices from 6 am to 5 pm. I was questioned about a transaction where I sold my land in Eldoret Town to a company that wanted to build a hospital. DCI is now alleging that Purchaser’s money was wired from @nhifkenya How could I smell the source of money?” said Oscar Sudi.