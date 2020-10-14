Home News Mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba - Sudi speaks after being grilled by...
News

Mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba – Sudi speaks after being grilled by DCI over Ksh. 150M NHIF scandal

By Alfred Kiura
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba - Sudi speaks after being grilled by DCI over Ksh. 150M NHIF scandal.

Vocal Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has dismissed investigations done by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) claiming his involvement in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) scandal, proceeds of which he is said to have used to buy his cars.

In a tweet seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, Sudi revealed that he was driving a Lexus when he was 23-years old.

He added that when he was 26-year-old he bought his first Range Rover and since then he has bought four Range Rovers.

He explained that he was being targeted because he comes from a poor background as it is the narrative where when a son from a poor man makes it in life he is considered to be a thief but when a son from a rich man does the same, it is said that the wealth has come from his father.

“When I was 23 years old, I was driving a Lexus. When I was 26 years old, I bought my first Range Rover. This is my 4th Range Rover since then. Mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba lakini wa tajiri akipata ni ya baba yake na ni yao. Wakwende kabisa,” said Sudi in a tweet.

The legislator’s words come a day after he was grilled by the DCI detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit of the DCI over a Ksh150 million false claim scandal at the NHIF.

Sudi explained that the detectives questioned him for hours over a piece of land he only sold to a company in Eldoret town that wanted to build a hospital.

He pointed out that the detectives were now claiming that the money he was paid was wired from the NHIF and was used to purchase two high cars.

“I have been grilled at DCI offices from 6 am to 5 pm. I was questioned about a transaction where I sold my land in Eldoret Town to a company that wanted to build a hospital. DCI is now alleging that Purchaser’s money was wired from @nhifkenya How could I smell the source of money?” said Oscar Sudi.

Related news

News

Spitting and blowing nose in the streets of Nairobi could land you in jail

Laiza Maketso -
Should ward representatives pass the Public Nuisance Bill, blowing your nose or spitting in the streets of Nairobi will land you in jail. If you...
Read more
News

DCI arrest 2 foreigners behind phone theft in Nairobi

Stanley Kasee -
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths have on Wednesday, October, 14 nabbed two foreign nationals over the rising burglary cases reported at Karuri, Kiambu...
Read more
News

Ministry of health comments on the increase in Covid-19 cases and the fate of students

Tracy Nabwile -
Following the increase in number of positive Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health has commented on the fate of students who went back to...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

State to seize SK Macharia’s property over debt

News Laiza Maketso -
Business mogul and Royal Media Services owner SK Macharia lost a court judgement declaring him bankrupt following a 34-year debt. The court declared SK Macharia...
Read more

Mudavadi blames Ruto for problems facing ‘hustler nation

News Connie Mukenyi -
ANC  party leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind some of the problems the hustler nation is facing. Mudavadi was...
Read more

High court gives orders to Magoha, TSC over school reopening directives

News Stanley Kasee -
High Court has ordered Education CS Professor George Magoha to convene a meeting with stakeholders of education, including the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), ahead...
Read more

Arrest orders issued against Alice Wahome and Ndindi Nyoro over Kenol...

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed the police to track and arrest MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) over the chaos...
Read more

Teachers call out the government for confusing reopening plan

News Stanley Kasee -
 The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT)has questioned the Education Ministry's directive to teachers to prepare timetables that would be used once...
Read more

KNEC issues guidelines on 2020 KCPE and KCSE exams

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has issued some new guidelines on the 2020 KCPE and KCSE exams despite the Ministry of Education not...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke