Mudavadi defends Ruto against Uhuru attacks

Mudavadi took a swipe at Uhuru over his remarks in Nakuru on Wednesday when he warned Kenyan youths to seriously think about the 2022 contest and avoid acting in haste.

“If people are worried that the young people are running fast, then they should realise that young people are tired of us going too slowly,” the ANC party leader said in apparent response to Uhuru.

The President had also said the campaigns of discrimination including age were backward and that leaders should be elected on their intellectual ability.

“People are elected on their intellectual ability, not physical strength. Leadership is the brain, it’s not a football match,” Uhuru said in apparent defence of Raila, aged 76.

But on Thursday, Musalia suggested old people should exit the scene.

“Even me, I am under pressure…the young people in ANC are saying finish quickly and exit,” he stated.

Musalia reiterated calls for free and fair elections and defended the IEBC’s exit from the multiagency task force on elections.

“We want free and fair elections, elections that will reflect the will of Kenyans. We do not want anybody, even at the lowest level, to feel intimidated when making their 2022 choices,” Mudavadi said.