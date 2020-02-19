Home News Mudavadi presents conditions to BBI taskforce for re-introduction of PM post
News

Mudavadi presents conditions to BBI taskforce for re-introduction of PM post

By Erick Flavour
Amani National Congress (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday appeared before the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce to present his views.

He supported the re-introduction of Prime Minister post but with a well-defined role.

“The responsibilities of a Prime Minister must be clearly defined and safeguarded. If need be, the Prime Minister can have a deputy or two deputies,” he said.

Mudavadi highlighted that the roles of a PM need to be defined to prevent conflicts, as witnessed during the grand coalition government referred to as ‘Nusu Mkate.’

When serving as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2007 to 2013, the ANC leader revealed the supremacy battle that transpired in the Odinga-led office between the ODM and PNU ministers.

He further stated that the PNU ministers then would intentionally skip meetings led by Raila Odinga leading to a lack of quorum and most critical issues could not be addressed.

“We reached a point where the Prime Minister was supposed to chair a Cabinet committee. Ministers from the PNU side would sometimes feign commitments elsewhere. If the minister responsible was not there clearly, you could not discuss other issues.”

Mudavadi further stated that the woes spread over to the offices of the Deputy PMs where ministers from the ODM side could skip meetings chaired by then Deputy PM Uhuru Kenyatta in reprisal.

He added that in the absence of Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the PNU ministers would skip meetings he chaired while ODM ministers would disappear when Uhuru chaired the meeting.

ANC leader ascribed the challenges to a lack of clearly defined roles, thus recommended that the BBI report should clearly outline the functions and limitations of the top office.

Other than the PM position, Mudavadi also said his part was supporting the formation of the office of opposition leader with a shadow cabinet that matches the official cabinet.

About the head of the executive, he proposed that the President should be elected by all Kenyans and not a parliamentary system.

“The structure of the executive arm of government must uphold and respect the principle of one person, one vote,” Mudavadi said.

He also opposed the formation of contradictory centers of power, adding that the President’s role should not conflict with other positions, and the authority must not be shared or open to multiple interpretations.

Previous articleTeachers union asks leaders from North Eastern to respect teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Teachers union asks leaders from North Eastern to respect teachers

Laiza Maketso -
An orchestrated attack on non-local teachers fleeing the North Eastern region for security reasons is yet to stop. The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers...
Read more
County News

Scare in Nakuru as Chinese is isolated over corona virus

Stanley Kasee -
A Chinese national suspected to have corona virus ( COVID-19) has been quarantined at his house in Nakuru after arriving in the country from...
Read more
Local news

Muthama, Aladwa hate speech cases withdrawn by court

Stanley Kasee -
Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and Makadara MP George Aladwa’s charges of Hate speech and Incitement to violence have been withdrawn. This comes as the...
Read more
15,245FansLike
3,446FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Mudavadi presents conditions to BBI taskforce for re-introduction of PM post

News Erick Flavour -
Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday appeared before the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce to present his views. He supported the re-introduction...
Read more

Teachers union asks leaders from North Eastern to respect teachers

News Laiza Maketso -
An orchestrated attack on non-local teachers fleeing the North Eastern region for security reasons is yet to stop. The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers...
Read more

Scare in Nakuru as Chinese is isolated over corona virus

County News Stanley Kasee -
A Chinese national suspected to have corona virus ( COVID-19) has been quarantined at his house in Nakuru after arriving in the country from...
Read more

Nyanza legislators want to engage Tobiko on state of Lake Victoria

County News Erick Flavour -
Nyanza region Members of Parliament want to engage Cabinet Secretary for Environment Keriako Tobiko on the status of Lake Victoria in a fortnight. Minority leader...
Read more

Muthama, Aladwa hate speech cases withdrawn by court

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and Makadara MP George Aladwa’s charges of Hate speech and Incitement to violence have been withdrawn. This comes as the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Wuhan hospital director dies

Health Edwin Ginni -
Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuhan Hospital, died on Tuesday morning Liu is the first hospital director to have died of the virus ...
Read more

Chinese suspected of having corona virus in Kitui tests negative

News Stanley Kasee -
Tests conducted on the Chinese national in Mutomo, Kitui County, suspected to have corona virus have turned negative to the virus. On Tuesday, Kitui health...
Read more

Charity Mwamba discloses about her ex-husband and children

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Little is known of popular Kenyan actress Elizabeth Wanjiru. She goes by the stage name Charity Mwamba of mother-in-law. Wanjiru plays the part of a...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke