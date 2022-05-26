Mudavadi tells off State over ‘political harassment’

“The Government should stop the intimidation tactics it’s trying to use on our leaders and top party officials,” he said.

Accompanied by Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, MPs Didmas Barasa, Benjamin Washiali and a number of candidates under the alliance, Mudavadi noted that the interests of the Luhya community were safe under the alliance.

The ANC leader noted that in the spirit of transparency and accountability, the alliance had made public its signed agreement between its three major political parties.

Mudavadi noted that in the Azimio coalition, the Luhya community is not represented on the ‘cake sharing table’ and asked the people to demand to be told what is in store for the region.

“People are saying that the community cannot deliver even 70 per cent of the votes to the Kenya Kwanza, but I want to tell them that in 2007 and 2017 we delivered over 90 per cent to Raila. We are going to deliver over 90 per cent of the Mulembe vote to Kenya kwanza,” he affirmed.

He noted that the alliance is committed to ensuring Ruto wins in round one so that the country is saved from the burden of a run-off.

“We want to leave no one behind,” he said adding that the Luhya community has no consideration in the Azimio line-up that is led by its presidential candidate Raila Odinga and patron President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tearing into the Raila Odinga candidature, Mudavadi pointed out that the Azimio candidate is on record that he will follow in the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s governance footsteps, which he said had divided the nation and improvised other regions economically.

The ANC leader wondered why Uhuru Kenyatta was determined to have the community back the Raila candidature while his entire region and the leadership from his own constituency is firmly grounded in Kenya Kwanza.

Wetang’ula noted that the alliance will not be cowed by the threats of arrests of its leaders, noting that before the State goes for the Kimilili MP, it should first arrest Cabinet secretaries involved in campaigns and withdraw Raila vehicles.

“My brother Didmas, don’t be cowed or intimidated, we shall stand by you and demand they first arrest those Cabinet secretaries and withdraw their cars and those used by Raila,” he said.

The leaders held rallies in Tongaren, Sirisia, Mechimeru in Bungoma, Malava in Kakamega, Matayos in Busia and Kidundu in Vihiga county.

“Musalia and I mean well for the community. Let no one cheat you that he has the interest of the community at heart more than the two of us have. I am angling for you (Western region). I am satisfied with my Senate role, and in Kenya Kwanza, we are after the interests of the region and not personal gain,” said Wetang’ula.

He said the time for the Luhya nation to be taken for a ride and treated as a stepping stone by Raila was over.

He called on the community to fully support the alliance.