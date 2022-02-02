Mudavadi terms Oka an offshoot of Azimio

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has termed One Kenya Alliance as a subsidiary of Azimio la Umoja which has been fronted by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking for the first time on why he abandoned Oka, Musalia said this was a government project that was being controlled from the State House.

This came a couple of hours after Oka co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi welcomed Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo into their alliance.

But speaking in Naivasha, Mudavadi dismissed his former colleagues in Oka, terming them as non-starters who cannot make decisions.

“The reason I left Oka was after learning that it’s a subsidiary of Azimio and a state project and it cannot be trusted,” he said.

Mudavadi asked area residents to reject the Azimio group as it was a government project meant for self-reservation of some leaders.

“The government should respect the rule of law and let Kenyans decide who will be their next leader come August 9,” he said.

On his part, Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula said the high taxes in the country were killing companies and sending away investors.

“Currently there is confusion over the education system and once the hustler government takes over, we shall streamline the education sector,” he said.

During the tour of Naivasha town, leaders present lashed out at Raila, saying he had in the past benefitted from violence across the country.

First to fire the salvo was former leader of majority in Parliament Aden Duale who said Raila was the biggest beneficiary of 2007 post-election violence.

He added that Azimio was fronted by ODM and called on the voters to reject the alliance leaders come the general election.

“In all the chaos that has rocked the country, the ODM leader has been the biggest beneficiary, including getting the post of Prime Minister,” he said.

This was echoed by Senator Kithure Kindiki Kithiki who accused the former premier of opening unhealed wounds caused by the post-election violence.

“We are also concerned by the state move to fund Kenya Airways with over Sh26 billion instead of supporting the poor mwananchi,” he said.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said Kenyans would never again shed blood in the name of politics.

“We want the ODM leader to go public and take an oath that he shall accept defeat when he is defeated in the coming election,” he said.

Others who spoke were senators Aaron Cheruyot, Susan Kihika, MPs Kimani Ichung’wa, Jane Kihara, Didmas Baraza and UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama, among others.

They all tore into the leadership of Raila, adding that he was responsible for the loss of lives and jobs since he started campaigns.

“For years, the former Prime Minister has advocated for violence and refused to accept election results and it’s time he agreed to concede defeat in the coming election,” Ichung’wa said.

