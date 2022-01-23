Mudavadi to launch presidential bid at Bomas

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi is set to launch his presidential bid at the Bomas of Kenya today.

Mudavadi has told his supporters to brace for a major announcement, which will give him the mandate to spearhead and engage in any coalition arrangement that will benefit Kenyans and the party.

The party is also expected to unveil its ‘political friends’ during the conference.

The ANC leader has five clear options; contest for the top seat on ANC, vie on One Kenya Alliance ticket, support another Oka principal, back ODM leader Raila Odinga or rally behind Deputy President William Ruto.

Preparations for the ANC delegates’ conference was complete by Saturday evening.