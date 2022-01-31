Munya warns coffee society officials over farmers’ funds

Agriculture CS Peter Munya has ordered coffee society officials to sign a document permitting farmers to access Sh3billion donated to the sector by the government.

According to the CS, farmers were supposed to start accessing the funds at a 3 per cent interest rate since July 1, 2019, but officials barred them by refusing to sign the document that would see the money released to the various coffee societies’ accounts.

Speaking in Embu on Friday, Munya, said the officials have been declining to sign the document, “to satisfy their personal interests”.

He gave two weeks’ ultimatum to the Embu county-based society officials to sign the document failure to which he will kick them out of the office, and allow farmers to elect new leaders.

“In two weeks’ time, I will have the county administration taking the documents to various societies and have them signed by the officials. Those who will not sign the document within the two weeks, I will personally lead the farmers in overthrowing them and elect new ones,” said Munya.

He added that some officials have been working with financial institutions to overcharge interest rates to farmers.

The former Meru County governor said the Sh3 billion cherry advance revolving fund has faced corruption challenges since its introduction by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Munya this forced his ministry to intervene and fire some heads in the coffee sector and he might follow the same suit in the county coffee societies until farmers get what is due to them.