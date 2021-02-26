Murathe reveals plot to evict Ruto from his Karen home

David Murathe, the Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman, has revealed a plot that will lead to Deputy President William Ruto’s eviction from his Karen home.

David Murathe explained that if the Deputy President exits the Jubilee party, they will rely on the party’s exit clause. Leaving the party results in a breach of the agreement between the Jubilee Party and Ruto’s Party of Development and Reforms (PDR), now known as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“With the exit clause, the eviction party of the DP from the hustler mansion in Karen is loading. You can be sure of that,” Murathe said during an interview.

Asked whether there were any plans to impeach the Deputy President, Murathe said it was an option. He reiterated that they are working on putting the house in order.

“Whether it will be an impeachment or not, you can be sure they will evict him soon,” Murathe said.

Murathe faulted the Deputy President and his supporters for not being team players. Additionally, he said that political affiliations had started forming. President Uhuru Kenyatta recently met with Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, and Musalia Mudavadi.

The Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman also said that they intend to kick Caleb Kositany out of the party.

“I am putting Caleb on notice, and come Monday; we are going to kick him out of Jubilee,” he said.

Murathe noted that if anyone brings an impeachment motion against Ruto, they will support him. However, Jubilee Secretary-general Raphael Tuju denied reports that they have plans to impeach the Deputy President.

“So far, those are just speculations. There is no such Motion. Jubilee has not discussed it. If we had such a discussion, we would have communicated to all members,” he said.