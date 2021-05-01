Murkomen slams President Uhuru despite lifting cessation of movement in five counties.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta after he lifted cessation of movement in Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Kiambu, and Kajiado counties on Saturday 1 May 2021.

The vocal legislature said the reopening of the five counties was informed by Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) politics and not pleas by Kenyans who have been asking him to consider them as they have been suffering since the cessation of movement was imposed.

“The lifting of cessation of movement and relaxation of COVID-19 rules is sponsored by BBI referendum and not your petitions,” read Murkomen’s tweet.

In his speech, while lifting the cessation of movement during the Labor Day celebrations, President Uhuru Kenyatta said data from the medical experts suggest the same trend in the zoned area the government put on lockdown during the March 26th, 2021 address.

He added that after one month of lockdown, the COVID caseload within the zoned area has come down by 72%.

Additionally, the head of state revised curfew hours in the zoned areas to commence at 10:00 pm and end at 4:00 am from 8 pm with effect from midnight May 1.

He also allowed bars and restaurants to reopen again as the rate of new coronavirus infections slowly declines across the country.

He also directed that in-person and congregational worship resume in strict fidelity to the guidelines issued by the Inter-Faith Council and Ministry of Health.

The first in command that all education institutions in all levels of learning shall re-open in accordance with the calendar issued by the Ministry of Education.

All education institutions are supposed to reopen as of Monday 10 this month.

He pointed out that sporting activities across the country shall be guided by the regulations to be issued by the Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Sports.

The president went on to encourage all employers and enterprises to allow employees to work from home, with the only exception being with respect to employees working in critical or essential services that cannot be delivered remotely.

Hospitals were directed to limit the number of visitors for hospitalized patients to one visitor per patient per day.

He, however, prohibited against political gatherings is extended until otherwise directed.