Museveni arrives in Kenya for EAC meeting

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya for the 3rd East African Community meeting.

The EAC Heads of State meeting will be premised on the peace and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He arrived aboard Uganda airline and he will be hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta in his capacity as EAC chair called for the deployment of the East African Regional force to the DRC to quell growing insecurity.

The President further called for immediate cessation of hostilities in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu and the area declared weapons-free through a disarmament exercise.

“The hostilities, in particular, threaten to undermine the ongoing political process aimed at addressing the security situation,” he said.

Regional commanders of respective Defence Forces will meet in Nairobi on Sunday, June 19, 2022, to finalize preparations for the deployment.

Earlier that week, a Congolese soldier, armed with an AK-47, was shot dead 25 metres into Rwanda after he opened fire on security personnel and civilians injuring two police officers, a statement from Rwanda’s army said.

A Rwandan policeman shot back in self-defence killing the soldier, it added.

DR Congo officials have confirmed an “incident” but have not given any details, the AP news agency reports.

When the soldier was brought back into the nearby Congolese city of Goma, people surrounded the ambulance chanting “hero, hero”, the Reuters news agency says.

On Monday, after the capture of Bunagana, the Congolese government accused its neighbour of “invading”.