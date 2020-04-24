Home News Muslims advised to observe Covid-19 rules during Ramadhan
Muslims advised to observe Covid-19 rules during Ramadhan

By Edwin Ginni
Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar.

Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar has announced that Muslims will start observing the holy month of Ramadhan on Saturday.

The crescent moon, which was to signify the beginning of the holy month was not seen both in Kenya and Tanzania.

“We have made calls in all parts of the country and we have not received any news of the moon being sighted. We have also inquired the same from our neighbours in Tanzania and Zanzibar and there are no reports of the moon, therefore we will start observing Ramadhan on Saturday,” Sheikh Muhdhar said.

Sheikh Muhdhar further said that Muslims will complete the 30 days of Shabaan- the eighth month of the Islamic calendar on Friday and start Ramadhan on Saturday.

Ramadhan is a period in the Islamic calendar where faithful observe strict fasting from dawn to dusk.

Ramadhan is also one of the pillars of Islam and considered a holy ritual by faithful all around the world.

During the 30 days of Ramadhan, Muslims conduct Taraweeh(evening prayers) in mosques.

During this time when the country and the whole world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic, Muslims are advised not to converge in mosques as the congregations might steer the spread of the virus.

I urge the faithful to follow the government directive and pray at home. They also observe the curfew which has been imposed by our government. We have to respect the President and the orders.”

Muslims clerics had initially called on the government to allow the curfew to start at 9 pm rather than the set 7 pm, but the president on Wednesday ruled out the calls.

“I ask our Muslim brothers and sisters to mark the holy month of Ramadhan like they have not done before because these are extraordinary times,” President Kenyata said.

The president further said the government is yet to decide on whether or not to extend the 30-day night-time curfew which took effect on Friday, March 27.

