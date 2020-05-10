Home News Mutahi Kagwe talks on changing curfew time to 3 PM
Mutahi Kagwe talks on changing curfew time to 3 PM

By Connie Mukenyi
Mutahi Kagwe talks on changing curfew time to 3 PM

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has denied any allegation that the government is planning on changing the national curfew time from 5 PM to 3 PM.

Citizens were speculating that the government will change the dusk to dawn curfew, especially after a sense of normalcy returned in the Nairobi CBD. Fuelling the speculation was the Nairobi County Health CEC Hitan Majevdia. During a recent interview with a daily, he hinted that the government is planning on shifting curfew time. This was in a bid to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

“The government knows well that if it closes the town by 3 PM, very few people will go to town. Curfew can then be extended in estates,” Majevdia said.

Majdeviva on curfew

However, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has rubbished those claims. According to him, the government is not considering changing curfew time from 5 PM to 3 PM. He further insisted that he is not aware of any plans or discussions.

“I have not heard anything like that, and the government has not discussed anything of that sort. I am not aware of it,”  CS Kagwe insisted.

He further added that no one has the authority to issue such an order on national curfew except the National government.

“There is nobody who can issue a directive regarding anything except the National Government. I have not spoken to him because the issuance of the signings and everything comes from the Public Order Act, and that is what people should follow,” Mutahi said.

Watch and see attitude.

On whether the government has any additional plans, Health CS said they are implementing a watch and see strategy.

“We will be observing to see what is happening in the country and see whether it is dangerous to the citizens. Then we can take action accordingly. Everything is done on the basis of a well-thought-out strategy,” Kagwe added.

