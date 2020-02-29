Home Entertainment Muthoni DQ wins big in Switzerland
EntertainmentNews

Muthoni DQ wins big in Switzerland

By Chuoyo Protus
Muthoni the Drummer Queen
Muthoni the Drummer Queen posing next to the Swiss Music Awards logo. She has won after being nominated

Muthoni the Drummer Queen, or Muthoni DQ in short, continues with her 2020 wins with a win at the Swiss Music Awards.

Muthoni won in the category of ‘Best Artist in the French part of Switzerland’.

Taking to her Twitter, Muthoni DQ shared her win with excitement, much to the delight of her fans, who flooded her TL with congratulatory messages.

Muthoni had shared the news of her nomination two days ago, declaring that winning the award would go a long way in pushing her forward. She would use the Prize money to promote her new album. She did not give the name of the new album though.

Colourful and fashionable

Muthoni DQ, who has always been one of the most colourful and fashionable Kenyan artists in the country, did not disappoint in her red carpet look.

She made her appearance in a short black dress-top with a plunging yellow V-shape running down the entire front. She then paired it with a pair of tights.

However, there was a catch! This was not the outfit that she had intended to wear to the event. Unfortunately, her outfit was forgotten in the tour van, meaning that she had to wear the stage outfit to the award ceremony.

Admittedly, it was probably a good gaffe, as she looked her usual eccentric self.

Image

Muthoni DQ out serving looks on the red carpet.

More than an artist

Muthoni DQ is more than just an artist. She is also an entrepreneur and an activist.

She is the brains behind the popular Blankets and Wine, a social event that brings together families and friend as they enjoy music from their favourite artists.

Additionally, she has also released music with political messages, as well as deeper themes on the youths of the country. Some of the songs with political messages are her 2017 releases ‘Kenyan Message’ and ‘Million Voice’.

Muthoni DQ has, in the recent past, gone into activism and often speaks up on political and social matters. Thus, this has seen her make the guest appearance in many forums addressing social and political matters.

TEDx fellow

Muthoni DQ is a TEDx fellow too, in case anyone still doubts her credentials. Thus, the win at the Swiss music award is in keeping with her brilliance, both as an artist and a person.

Muthoni DQ is currently riding high with her 2018 album, SHE. She is an 11-track album which she describes as a celebration of womanhood.

Here is a video of ‘Suzie Noma’, one of her very popular songs and one of the songs in SHE album. Enjoy it, for it will have you jumping around in glee!

Previous articleCoronavirus: Europe biggest gateway of illness to Africa

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Coronavirus: Europe biggest gateway of illness to Africa

Chuoyo Protus -
Following Nigeria and Algeria confirming their first coronavirus cases, the two victims were from Italy, in Europe. So far, three countries in Africa have...
Read more
Entertainment

These are the main 6 slogans preventing you from becoming super-rich

Connie Mukenyi -
There is a reason why the rich continue getting rich while the poor keep getting poorer, their mindset. The brain, which is the powerhouse and...
Read more
News

Shock as thousands flood an interview that advertised 15 positions in Kakamega

Connie Mukenyi -
Thousands of unemployed Kenyan youth flocked a supermarket interview at Kakamega. According to the Chandarana supermarket advert, only 15 positions were available. However, thousands of...
Read more
15,266FansLike
3,447FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Muthoni DQ wins big in Switzerland

Entertainment Chuoyo Protus -
Muthoni the Drummer Queen, or Muthoni DQ in short, continues with her 2020 wins with a win at the Swiss Music Awards. Muthoni won in...
Read more

Coronavirus: Europe biggest gateway of illness to Africa

News Chuoyo Protus -
Following Nigeria and Algeria confirming their first coronavirus cases, the two victims were from Italy, in Europe. So far, three countries in Africa have...
Read more

12 children narrowly escape death in Uasin Gishu county

County News Tracy Nabwile -
12 children narrowly escaped death after falling into a pit latrine. The incident happened at Moi's Bridge Baptist Bible Mission ECD School. The school...
Read more

These are the main 6 slogans preventing you from becoming super-rich

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
There is a reason why the rich continue getting rich while the poor keep getting poorer, their mindset. The brain, which is the powerhouse and...
Read more

Shock as thousands flood an interview that advertised 15 positions in Kakamega

News Connie Mukenyi -
Thousands of unemployed Kenyan youth flocked a supermarket interview at Kakamega. According to the Chandarana supermarket advert, only 15 positions were available. However, thousands of...
Read more

“I fear for my life” – KQ staff who released video of Chinese plane

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kenya Airways (KQ) suspended the security guard who shared the video of the Chinese plane. The aircraft had onboard 239 passengers and landed at the...
Read more

Shock as a dead woman’s body is stolen from church in a hearse

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Thieves had gone to another level when they stole a dead woman's body in a hearse from the church. The woman's corpse was in an...
Read more

Meru reiterate its commitment to deal with cancer menace

County News Collins Luvisia -
Meru County Government has reiterated its commitment to deal with cancer menace in the region which is ranked as the second county with the...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke