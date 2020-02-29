Muthoni DQ wins big in Switzerland

Muthoni the Drummer Queen, or Muthoni DQ in short, continues with her 2020 wins with a win at the Swiss Music Awards.

Muthoni won in the category of ‘Best Artist in the French part of Switzerland’.

Taking to her Twitter, Muthoni DQ shared her win with excitement, much to the delight of her fans, who flooded her TL with congratulatory messages.

WE WON!!!!!!!!!!!

MUTHONI DRUMMER QUEEN!!!!!

WE WON!!!!!!!!!!!

MUTHONI DRUMMER QUEEN!!!!!

Best artist French Switzerland

Muthoni had shared the news of her nomination two days ago, declaring that winning the award would go a long way in pushing her forward. She would use the Prize money to promote her new album. She did not give the name of the new album though.

Away from the full on BS that is the current Kenyan condition, we're nominated for best artist in the French part of Switzerland. @SwissMusicAward is the Swiss Grammys. Wanaonipenda, wish me luck. Could really use the prize money for promo for new album which is now loading

Colourful and fashionable

Muthoni DQ, who has always been one of the most colourful and fashionable Kenyan artists in the country, did not disappoint in her red carpet look.

She made her appearance in a short black dress-top with a plunging yellow V-shape running down the entire front. She then paired it with a pair of tights.

However, there was a catch! This was not the outfit that she had intended to wear to the event. Unfortunately, her outfit was forgotten in the tour van, meaning that she had to wear the stage outfit to the award ceremony.

Admittedly, it was probably a good gaffe, as she looked her usual eccentric self.

Muthoni DQ out serving looks on the red carpet.

More than an artist

Muthoni DQ is more than just an artist. She is also an entrepreneur and an activist.

She is the brains behind the popular Blankets and Wine, a social event that brings together families and friend as they enjoy music from their favourite artists.

Additionally, she has also released music with political messages, as well as deeper themes on the youths of the country. Some of the songs with political messages are her 2017 releases ‘Kenyan Message’ and ‘Million Voice’.

Muthoni DQ has, in the recent past, gone into activism and often speaks up on political and social matters. Thus, this has seen her make the guest appearance in many forums addressing social and political matters.

TEDx fellow

Muthoni DQ is a TEDx fellow too, in case anyone still doubts her credentials. Thus, the win at the Swiss music award is in keeping with her brilliance, both as an artist and a person.

Muthoni DQ is currently riding high with her 2018 album, SHE. She is an 11-track album which she describes as a celebration of womanhood.

Here is a video of ‘Suzie Noma’, one of her very popular songs and one of the songs in SHE album. Enjoy it, for it will have you jumping around in glee!