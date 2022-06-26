My biggest gift for you is Ruto, Mvurya tells Kwale residents

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya has urged residents to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, saying Kenya is safer under his leadership.

He said Kwale will be better placed when Ruto becomes president, as he (Mvurya) retires.

“Ruto has great plans for us and leaving him with you is the safest thing to do,” he said.

Mvurya said the DP is a selfless person and has helped him achieve his goals and the massive development in Kwale.

He said Ruto has more goodies for them, hence the need to rally behind him.

Mvurya was speaking during an economic forum event held at Kwale county headquarters in Matuga on Saturday.

The residents asked for improvement of infrastructure, blue economy, agriculture, cross-border trade, talent empowerment and education.

He said ODM leader Raila Odinga has no agenda for them but meaningless riddles that don’t help Kwale residents.

“Forget about the kitendawili man and the rest, they have nothing for you. Their manifestos are just filled with tialala and tibim slogans only,” he said.

Mvurya cautioned residents against putting their future in the hands of visionless leaders.

He said Kenyans must vote wisely and choose leaders who will help address their challenges and create new opportunities.

The Kenya Kwanza Coast regional coordinator said Ruto is the right person because he has a manifesto designed to benefit all Kenyans.

He said Kwale residents have no reasons not to vote for Ruto because he has been supportive from the start.

Mvurya said the DP has demonstrated unique leadership skills of empowerment and putting the interest of others first.

He said Ruto has supported many leaders achieve their dreams and it is time for people to reciprocate the goodwill.

Mvurya told the residents that the DP is the only presidential candidate who can work closely with them.

The county chief has thrown his weight behind his deputy Fatuma Achani to succeed him.

Mvurya said Achani and Ruto will carry on his legacy and finish incomplete projects in Kwale.

Achani said Ruto has given Kwale residents and other Kenyans a rare opportunity of inclusivity in nation-building.

She said Kwale people have decided that they will elect leaders with development records and won’t fall for Raila’s fake promises.

“You(Ruto) are a true leader and a good example of development. And we will support you for that,” she said.

