My friends fixed me but looking back, I have no regrets

Nearly a year after his exit from power, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now blames his misfortune on his ‘ circle of friends’ who he claims were out to fix him.

Speaking in an interview with KTN on Tuesday, Sonko claimed that advice from his friends, which he didn’t mention early last year, led to the beginning of his misfortune and the fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko alleged that the ‘circle of friends’ now turned foes, duped him to not sign the first budget that was to be given to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

“The same friends advised me not to sign the budget and crept back to State House and told Uhuru that I refused to append the signature. What happened next is that the President gave the green light for my impeachment and he is even on record saying it,” he added

Still bitter

On his impeachment, Sonko firmly believes he was illegally impeached and that he is sure both the county assembly and senate lacked quorum during that time.

On December 3, 2020, he was impeached by 88 Nairobi MCAs of the County Assembly which later proceeded to the Senate on December 17, 2020, where they upheld the resolution to remove him from office.

“ Anyone who has been treated unfairly has bitterness but mine didn’t start after my impeachment and my expose series will demonstrate that,” Sonko said.