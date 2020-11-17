Nairobi commuters say that they cannot afford the new train fares

Recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the new commuter trains. The Kenya Railways (KR) has fixed one-way fare that commuters will pay when they use the train.

Kenya Railways released a schedule for the commuter trains. Additionally, they revealed that all commuters would pay a flat rate of 100 shillings regardless of their destination.

Kenyans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the flat rate. Some even referred Kenya Railways (KR) to the fares that passengers pay during off peak hours when they use public service vehicles. Some went to the extent of saying that they would rather use matatus.

The new trains pass through five estates in Nairobi county. The government recently upgraded most of the designated trains.Trains will operate from the Nairobi Central Station to the estates.

According to Kenya Railways, the trains should attract a good number of Nairobi commuters who travel to and from the Nairobi CBD on a daily basis. The trains offer a fast and reliable option for commute.

Before the recent upgrade, a section of Kenyans used to pay as little as 20 Kenyan shillings for short distances. Kenyans have urged Kenya Railways to review the fares. They claim that the new fares are unrealistic and outrageous.

“This is outrageous, I live in Donholm and you want me to pay Sh100? I’d rather use a matatu, at least I will listen to some music before I get to my destination,” John Ngwava, a Nairobi commuter, posted on his Facebook page.

Several commuters agreed with him.

“Why would someone from Donholm pay (the) same fare with someone from Thika? It is not viable. Just like SGR, you will be forcing commuters to town to board your services. It won’t wash. Price your fare accordingly. Makadara to town can’t be Sh100,” another commuter posted.

Kenyans have said that the only advantage that the trains have is the amount of time one will spend on the way to town.