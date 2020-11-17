Home News Nairobi commuters say that they cannot afford the new train fares
News

Nairobi commuters say that they cannot afford the new train fares

By Tracy Aime
Chinese to be deported over multi-million SGR scam
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off SGR Phase 2A at the Nairobi Terminus on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 SOURCE:PSCU

Recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the new commuter trains. The Kenya Railways (KR) has fixed one-way fare that commuters will pay when they use the train.

Kenya Railways released a schedule for the commuter trains. Additionally, they revealed that all commuters would pay a flat rate of 100 shillings regardless of their destination.

Kenyans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the flat rate. Some even referred Kenya Railways (KR) to the fares that passengers pay during off peak hours when they use public service vehicles. Some went to the extent of saying that they would rather use matatus.

The new trains pass through five estates in Nairobi county. The government recently upgraded most of the designated trains.Trains will operate from the Nairobi Central Station to the estates.

According to Kenya Railways, the trains should attract a good number of Nairobi commuters who travel to and from the Nairobi CBD on a daily basis. The trains offer a fast and reliable option for commute.

Before the recent upgrade, a section of Kenyans used to pay as little as 20 Kenyan shillings for short distances. Kenyans have urged Kenya Railways to review the fares. They claim that the new fares are unrealistic and outrageous.

“This is outrageous, I live in Donholm and you want me to pay Sh100? I’d rather use a matatu, at least I will listen to some music before I get to my destination,” John Ngwava, a Nairobi commuter, posted on his Facebook page.

Several commuters agreed with him.

“Why would someone from Donholm pay (the) same fare with someone from Thika? It is not viable. Just like SGR, you will be forcing commuters to town to board your services. It won’t wash. Price your fare accordingly. Makadara to town can’t be Sh100,” another commuter posted.

Kenyans have said that the only advantage that the trains have is the amount of time one will spend on the way to town.

Related news

Ruto says he has no intention of leading the ‘no’ campaigns in the BBI referendum

News Tracy Aime -
Deputy President William Ruto has revealed that he has no intention of leading the 'no' campaigns in the BBI referendum. The Deputy President also...
Read more

The most dangerous counties to drive in Kenya

News Laiza Maketso -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has released statistics regarding some of the dangerous roads to drive in Kenya. During a conference on Monday,...
Read more

Learners to undertake crash programs starting January 2021

News Tracy Aime -
The Ministry of Education is in a race to save the lost school year. Learners will have to go through a crash program for...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Man of God takes on Uhuru over BBI billions

News Connie Mukenyi -
Pastor Godfrey Mwigwi has boldly condemned the president over the BBI referendum which will cost the country ksh 14 billion. The man of God who...
Read more

DP Ruto predicts doom outcome from BBI

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has predicted that Kenya is headed to a lose-lose outcome from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unless the promoters of...
Read more

The NBA will open its first basketball school in Spain

Basketball kenyan -
The NBA, in collaboration with T3N Sport & Investment (T3N), announced this Monday the creation of its first basketball school in Spain, which It...
Read more

DP Ruto gunners support to fight Uhuru and Raila’s BBI referendum

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Samoei Ruto drummed up support to fight Raila and President Uhuru's brainchild the BBI report. Ruto mobilized and hosted leaders at his...
Read more

Obama rules out possible Biden government post: ‘Michelle would leave me’

World kenyan -
27.out.2020 - Former President of the United States Barack Obama in a speech for Joe Biden's campaign in Orlando, Florida...
Read more

USA: Georgia official received death threats by recount of votes

World kenyan -
Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has received death threats Image: Reproduction / Facebook ...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke