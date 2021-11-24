Nairobi Deputy Governor nominee Mutunga to be vetted tomorrow

Nairobi Deputy Governor nominee Paul Mutunga will be vetted on Thursday at 10am.

He will appear before the 10-member select committee on Appointments, which is chaired by the speaker and Majority Leader as the vice-chair at the assembly’s chambers.

Last week on Wednesday, Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu nominated Mutunga, who is the current chief of staff, as her deputy, a day after she was sworn in.

In a letter, she notified Speaker Benson Mutura of the nomination.

Last Thursday, Mutunga’s name was tabled in the assembly and committed to the Appointments committee.

Consequently, acting Clerk of the county assembly Adah Onyango through a notice published in the local dailies on Friday, communicated the vetting date and time.

Confirming the vetting process, Majority Leader Abdi Hassan said it was all systems go as the committee was ready for the exercise.

“The appointment committee had a meeting yesterday and the Chair who is our speaker confirmed the vetting of the Deputy Governor, ” he said.