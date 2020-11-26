Nairobi MCAs begin motion to impeach County boss Sonko again.

Nairobi County Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have tabled a motion to impeach County Governor Mike Sonko with heavy police presence outside City Hall as the county legislators embarked on the impeachment process.

The MCAs led by Embakasi MCA and Minority leader in the Assembly Michael Oganda accused the former Makadara Member of Parliament of failing to appoint a deputy governor, incompetency, inability to offer effective leadership sinking the County into huge debts, and gross violation of the Constitution.

Ogada mentioned that 86 out of 123 Ward Representatives were supporting the impeachment motion.

This will be the second time Mike Sonko will be facing impeachment after the first one hit a wall in February this year.

The first motion had been table by Orange Democratic Movement party member and Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok.

He had accused the stylish County boss of gross violation of the constitution and the Public Finance Act 2012, inability to control and manage public debts and clear pending expenses.

The motion however hit a snag after the court barred the assembly from executing an impeachment plan.

Sonko’s impeachment process comes at the back of a power struggle and budget stalemate between him and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi.

Sonko refused to sign the Ksh. 37.5 billion annual county budget which has reportedly affected Badi’s operation to transform the County.

A week ago, Mike Sonko while speaking during a zoom meeting held by the Health Senate Committee claimed that he had been trying to have successful meetings to see how Nairobi residents can enjoy the County’s services but the meetings are unsuccessful.

He stressed out that he was not going to be intimidated by anyone to go against the Constitution and sign illegal papers.

“The dark days are over. I will not allow intimidation from anyone. Let them legalize NMS, then I will give them the money. No amount of intimidation will force me to breach the law by giving funds to an illegal entity,” Sonko declared.