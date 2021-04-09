Nairobi politician passes on

Ibrahim Johnny Ahmed, a Kamkunji politician, has passed on.

Reports have revealed that the politician died this Friday morning after he collapsed. The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has confirmed the politician’s demise.

ODM released a statement on the issue. The party revealed that the late Ibrahim Johnny Ahmed had been battling kidney issues for several years.

“As a party, we are grateful for the time we spent together and the ideas he gave. We pray for his soul to rest in peace,” the statement reads in part.

Other than being a politician, Ibrahim Johnny Ahmed was the Deputy Secretary-General of the Jamia Mosque. His family will bury him later today as per the Islam traditions.

Most leaders eulogized Ibrahim as an honest and active leader. They took to their social media pages to air their condolence messages.

“I am heartbroken by the sad news of my brother’s death. We share a WhatsApp group where he was active up till 9.30 pm or so. We had no idea that he was unwell. Always very active, frank in expressing self, friendly. May your Soul find Peace, Ndugu!” Silas Jakakimba posted on his social media page.

“A community leader. A good Muslim. A brother. My friend. May Allah grant Ibrahim Ahmed (Johnny) Jannah. We spoke 2 days ago. He was doing very well. His usual positive vibe, “Ahmed Mohamed, an Eastleigh businessman, commented.