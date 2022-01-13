Nairobi, Rift Valley get new Regional Commissioners in latest changes

Central RC Wilfred Nyagwanga was recalled to Harambee House.

Even though he resigned, Natembeya was moved to Harambee House where he will clear his way out.

The changes come in the wake of calls for the ways operations are conducted in the regions ahead of the August polls.

Regional Commissioners usually chair security meetings and other national administration issues.

The former provincial administration was restructured to accommodate the new commissioners.

This followed the ushering of the 2010 constitution.

The RCs replaced Provincial Commissioners in the new dispensation.

The chair and coordinate national government issues in their regions including security matters.

National Administration is one of the Departments in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government with a staff complement of 12,575 which includes eight Regional Coordinators, 47 County Commissioners, 289 Deputy County Commissioners, 831 Assistant County Commissioners, 3,256 Chiefs and 8,145 Assistant Chiefs.