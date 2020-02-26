Nairobi Women’s Hospital cleared for allegations of overcharging patients

Nairobi Women’s Hospital has been given a clean bill of health over claims of overcharging patients to meet their daily targets.

Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council on Tuesday said the team that was probing the case had inspected and sampled various patient files. The investigations were launched after allegations that the hospital was milking their patients in an irrational revenue collection scheme.

A series of Twitter and WhatsApp messages released early in February showed that the doctors were encouraging the staff to commit derelictions to meet the revenue targets of the hospital. This led to health insurers cutting links with the hospital for supposedly generating revenues fraudulently.

The CEO of Nairobi Women’s Hospital Felix Wanjala had earlier stepped aside to pave the way for independent inspection and an internal review by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council.

The hospital has now been cleared of the allegations and given a clean bill of health.

Part of a report released on the same read, “Based on the contents of those files, there was no evidence of overcharging or any instances wherein the fees charged were above the recommended rates as provided in the Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Professional Fees) Rules 2016”.

Nevertheless, the hospital has been given 90 days to comply with several recommendations proposed by the council. After the said period, the management will confirm compliance.

According to the report, witnesses confessed the legitimacy of the WhatsApp messages circulated on the internet, but they knew who was behind the circulation.

“However, upon hearing the parties, it was clear that the business approach for the hospital should align with ethics of good clinical practice more so as relates to operational decision-taking precedence over physician autonomy,” the report read.

The witnesses also admitted that the clinical officers in charge of admission communicate with the facility’s quality assurance team that includes three medical officers as well as other members of group patient records via WhatsApp to get the admission approved.

The report further stated that the hospital should implement a proper policy for the management of information, knowing that the digital health information might compromise confidential patient data.

The committee noted failure by the senior management of the hospital, who are members of the WhatsApp group, to direct, manage and correct the communication nature as well as the language used in that.

In a report issued by the hospital, the management said it was prepared to implement the recommendations entirely.

“The health and needs of our patients always have been and always will be our priority,” Nairobi Women’s Hospital founder Sam Thenya stated, adding that it was essential to open the hospital for an independent review.

Thenya also thanked the council for offering a detailed assessment and feedback saying that the facility would comply with all their recommendations, and implement additional improvements to ensure continued provision of high-quality service to all patients.