Naivasha residents get piped water after 50 years wait

Residents of Manera village, Naivasha, will finally get piped water after waiting for nearly half a century.

Close to 200 families will get fresh supply of water under the project being undertaken by the Nakuru government and Naivasha Water and Sanitation Company.

The families worked for Lord Delamere for over 60 years. They were resettled in Manera.

Lakeview MCA Simon Wanyoike said on Tuesday the whole project would cost Sh3 million, with the county contributing Sh2 million. The project is expected to be completed in two weeks.

He said the families had for years undergone untold suffering after some people tried to grab their land and evict them. They blocked the only borehole in the village and destroyed water pipes.

“These families who once worked for Lord Delemare have faced all kinds of challenges and the supply of water will come in handy in alleviating their problems,” he said on Tuesday.

He said the youth would be given the job of digging trenches to lay pipes.

“For years politicians have used the water shortage in this village to get votes but this problem will now be fully resolved,” he said.

Community chairman Joseph Maina said they had suffered for years as they sourced water from vendors and the seasonal river Karati.

Maina said a 20-litre jerrycan goes for Sh15 which he said is too expensive for residents, the majority of whom were casual labourers.

“We thank the county and area leadership for this noble act which will go a long way in solving the acute water shortage in this village,” he said.

Wangeci Ng’ang’a who was born and brought up in the village, said the issue of sanitation would now be fully addressed after the project is completed.

“We did not know the sources of water supplied to us by vendors, but now we shall no longer walk for kilometres to get water. Issues of waterborne diseases will be a thing of the past,” she said.