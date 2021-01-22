Najib Balala explains why he appointed Naomi Campbell instead of Lupita

Following the criticism of Najib Balala appointing Naomi Campbell as the Kenya brand ambassador, the Tourism Cabinet Secretary has explained the reason for selecting the British model. Most Kenyans had questioned why he did not appoint Kenyan award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Speaking to researchers at Kenyatta University, the Tourism CS explained that he had on several occasions tried to reach out to Lupita but was unsuccessful. He said that Lupita’s managers blocked Tourism officials from accessing the Kenyan actress for the past five years.

“Everybody is asking why we did not appoint Lupita. Lupita has a lot of commitments. At the moment, her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent approximately five years looking for her,” the Tourism CS explained.

Additionally, he said that Naomi Campbell loved the idea of marketing Kenya and had the time to do it perfectly.

The Tourism Ministry has worked on the concept of how to work with the British model. They will soon tell Kenyans how Campbell will work towards promoting the tourism industry.

Najib Balala also noted that he had appointed several Kenyan celebrities, including Eliud Kipchoge, as ambassadors.

Naomi Campbell recently commended Kenya for the improvement of infrastructure at the coast. The government recently upgraded the Malindi airport. Campbell said that the improvement would boost tourism in the coastal region.

No payment

Mohammed Hersi, the Kenya Tourism Federation Chair, revealed that Campbell would not charge the Kenya Tourism Board while working as a brand ambassador.

“If we were to pay Naomi, she would wipe a good chunk of our destination marketing budget. Those who think we paid millions to get her, I can bet we paid nothing,” Mr. Hersi said.

“Agents run the show when you reach Lupita’s level. They monetize every single move. Her father, the Governor of Kisumu, cannot even use her image to promote the county,” he added.