Nakuru Police Officer Drenched Two Sisters with Petrol and Set them on Fire

By Fredrick Musila

In most cases, the love triangles often end up in tragedy, especially when there is a police officer is involved.

Saka Achimba, a police officer attached to the CIPU (Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit) in Nakuru, was the main culprit in this love triangle story.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the police officer soaked two sisters with petrol and set them ablaze. Phanice Nyabaro, his alleged lover and her sister Ruth Nyabaro sustained 18 percent and 17 percent burns respectively as reported by the medics at the Rift Valley Provincial Hospital where they are both admitted.

Ruth Nyabaro , on her hospital bed, narrated of what had transpired during the ordeal, we learned that the perpetrator was a lover to her sister Phanice Nyabaro and they had separated several fortnights ago due to love-related matters.

She (Ruth) mentioned that the officer was a jealous fellow who had anger-management issues during their stint relationship and  for some time now had been threatening her sister Phanice.

“It was on Saturday,December 28th at 6:30 pm when officer Achimba stormed in my shop looking for my sister. He was furious and demanded to know where Phanice was. He threatened to kill me if I did not hand him my phone. At around 8 pm, Mr.Achimba came back only to find my sister and i preparing to close the shop. It was unfortunate aftermath after he drenched us with petrol, set us on fire and shut the door so that neighbors could not suspect anything.”

Luckily, neighbors come to their rescue, and they were taken to the hospital.

When the two sisters were admitted at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital facility, they had breathing complications, but with the doctor’s help, their condition improved significantly although Phanice is still weak and in pain.

The perpetrator is now in custody at the Nakuru Central Police Station, awaiting prosecution.

 

