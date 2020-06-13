Home News Nakuru Senator's sister freed after spending 2 years behind bars
NewsPolitics

Nakuru Senator’s sister freed after spending 2 years behind bars

By Stanley Kasee

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s sister, Peris Njoki has been freed following a High court order after spending 2 years behind bars.

The senator’s sister was charged with assault after she assaulted her other sister, Caroline Kihikain a heated argument about their late father’s property and inheritance.

According to a ruling by Justice Rachael Ng’etich, there was no enough evidence to prove the assault allegations.

Justice Ng’etich also faulted the initial ruling that sentenced the accused, terming it not objective.

The ruling indicated that although prosecution witnesses admitted that they found the appellant(Ms. Njoki)fighting with her sister and even attempted separating them, nobody saw the alleged assault.

Since the death of their father, former Nakuru Member of Parliament Dickson Kihika Kimani, Kihika family, has been embroiled in court battles.

In October last year, the late politician’s children decided to settle their succession battle in court after trying unsuccessfully to reach an amicable understanding.

The former MPs property worth Sh600 million has been the reason for the disagreements as his wives and their children have not been able to agree on the distribution of the property for over ten years now since his demise.

At the time of his death, the politician had left behind eight widows with almost 41 children who have now taken each other to court.

Peris Njoki, who is a daughter to the third wife, was arrested in 2015 and convicted for assaulting her step-sister Caroline Wanjiku Kihika.

Despite her lawyers and team accusing the Judge of being biased and unjust, Njoki was sentenced to 2 years in prison without the option of a fine or considering her side of the evidence.

Through her lawyer, Ms. Njoki claimed that her ‘unjust’ sentencing was linked to property dispute schemed by her step-sisters and family.

She claimed that the complainant and her brother didn’t want her to inherit a parcel of land, hence making false allegations against her.

Related news

News

Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga burried secretly at night under tight security

Edwin Ginni -
Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga was buried at around 2.30 AM on Saturday morning under tight security, and only his brother was allowed to witness...
Read more
News

Politician counting Sh2.5M in losses after his herd of cows get poisoned

Stanley Kasee -
Emurua-Dikir Member of Parliament Johanna Ngeno woke up to total shock after his herd of 24 Holstein Friesian worth Sh2.5million dropped dead upon feeding...
Read more
Africa news

COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000

Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen above 220,000 as infections rose exponentially across most countries. As of June 13th, 2020, the number...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Government awards the Raila family a lucrative tender

Its all smiles to the bank for the Raila family after the government awarded them a lucrative tender.  Their company got a bid from...
Read more
Africa newsChuoyo Protus -

Burundi bans secular music in public to mourn Nkurunzinza, family admitted...

To mourn Nkurunzinza, Burundi’s Council of Ministers has suspended playing of music in bars and social gathering. In the news press release, the Ministers banned...
Read more
Business newsStanley Kasee -

Kenyans to pay Sh300 more to refill cooking gas cylinders

Kenyans will, from July 1, be required to pay at least Sh300 more to refill cooking gas following the introduction of a 14 percent...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Why Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Kenyan flag to be flown at...

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Kenyan flag and the flag of the East African Community to be flown at half-mast on Saturday 13...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,479FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Nakuru Senator’s sister freed after spending 2 years behind bars

News Stanley Kasee -
Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s sister, Peris Njoki has been freed following a High court order after spending 2 years behind bars. The senator’s sister was...
Read more

Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga burried secretly at night under tight security

News Edwin Ginni -
Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga was buried at around 2.30 AM on Saturday morning under tight security, and only his brother was allowed to witness...
Read more

Politician counting Sh2.5M in losses after his herd of cows get...

News Stanley Kasee -
Emurua-Dikir Member of Parliament Johanna Ngeno woke up to total shock after his herd of 24 Holstein Friesian worth Sh2.5million dropped dead upon feeding...
Read more

Burundi’s President-elect should be sworn in as soon as possible, court...

Africa news Edwin Ginni -
The Constitutional Court in Burundi has said that President-elect Evariste Ndaishimiye should be sworn in as soon as possible to fill the power vacuum...
Read more

COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen above 220,000 as infections rose exponentially across most countries. As of June 13th, 2020, the number...
Read more

Universal wearing of face masks could crush second and third COVID-19...

Health Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that wearing of face masks by everyone could drastically reduce a second and even third wave of COVID-19. In the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke