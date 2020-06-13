Nakuru Senator’s sister freed after spending 2 years behind bars

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s sister, Peris Njoki has been freed following a High court order after spending 2 years behind bars.

The senator’s sister was charged with assault after she assaulted her other sister, Caroline Kihikain a heated argument about their late father’s property and inheritance.

According to a ruling by Justice Rachael Ng’etich, there was no enough evidence to prove the assault allegations.

Justice Ng’etich also faulted the initial ruling that sentenced the accused, terming it not objective.

The ruling indicated that although prosecution witnesses admitted that they found the appellant(Ms. Njoki)fighting with her sister and even attempted separating them, nobody saw the alleged assault.

Since the death of their father, former Nakuru Member of Parliament Dickson Kihika Kimani, Kihika family, has been embroiled in court battles.

In October last year, the late politician’s children decided to settle their succession battle in court after trying unsuccessfully to reach an amicable understanding.

The former MPs property worth Sh600 million has been the reason for the disagreements as his wives and their children have not been able to agree on the distribution of the property for over ten years now since his demise.

At the time of his death, the politician had left behind eight widows with almost 41 children who have now taken each other to court.

Peris Njoki, who is a daughter to the third wife, was arrested in 2015 and convicted for assaulting her step-sister Caroline Wanjiku Kihika.

Despite her lawyers and team accusing the Judge of being biased and unjust, Njoki was sentenced to 2 years in prison without the option of a fine or considering her side of the evidence.

Through her lawyer, Ms. Njoki claimed that her ‘unjust’ sentencing was linked to property dispute schemed by her step-sisters and family.

She claimed that the complainant and her brother didn’t want her to inherit a parcel of land, hence making false allegations against her.